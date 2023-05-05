Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:

The numbers of ‘Tano’ Ortiz with America 4️⃣3️⃣ Games

2️⃣5️⃣ Wins

1️⃣1️⃣ Ties

0️⃣7️⃣ Losses Survey Should America renew Fernando Ortiz’s contract? ❤️ yes

🔄 No, until he is champion #America pic.twitter.com/aq0JhpPEzY – Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) May 4, 2023

CONFIRMED 🚨 ✅ RAFAEL DUDAMEL, NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTOR OF NECAXA. ✍🏼 Full agreement between all parties.

It will arrive in Aguascalientes in the next few days. 🔜 Officialization. pic.twitter.com/F6ZPjOJM4E — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 3, 2023

the same journalist David Medrano assures that Dudamel is ahead of Battaglia and Fentans to be with those from Aguascalientes the following semester. He has directed to Venezuela, Atletico Mineiro, Deportivo Cali and University of Chile.

David Medrano confirmed in his column in the newspaper Record that Daniel Guzmán has ceased to be DT of @TepatitlanFC.

So far, the Alto club has not confirmed anything in this regard.@NewsPambol1 pic.twitter.com/DanAROGNeC — Miguel Angel Aviles (@aviles_mgl) May 4, 2023

The renovation begins! Pumas makes official the departure of Diogo de Oliveirahttps://t.co/9op2WnIrx8 pic.twitter.com/hcS5YlsYI3 — Halftime (@halftime) May 4, 2023

“A beautiful cycle is coming to an end, I want to thank God, then Pumas and this beautiful fans, who always supported me when I was here, thank you very much for everything, I will always carry all of you in my heart”wrote the striker, who will return with the Cologne Square From Uruguay.

CONFIRMED 🚨

🇪🇦✅ ISMAEL RESCALVO, NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTOR OF MAZATLÁN FC. ➡️Today in the afternoon the Spanish communicated his final decision to The Strongest, the Bolivian team accepted.

Travel next Monday to 🇲🇽 for signature and officialization. ✍🏼 PRIM: @CLMerlo @santirosadodom pic.twitter.com/GgaKk3O9Aw — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 4, 2023

It will be next Monday when he travels to Aztec soil to sign and make his incorporation with the Cañoneros official.

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨

✅ MAURO GERK RENEWS WITH QUERÉTARO. ✍🏼 Regardless of the future of the team, Mauro renewed his relationship with the Club until 2025. This puts an end to the possibility of “free agency” and guarantees settlement to the Argentine DT. pic.twitter.com/u7B4UkngQz — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 5, 2023

🔴 Guadalajara will validate the contract extension clause it has with Isaac Brizuela. @brizuela27_cone will broaden your bond with @Chivas until 2025. 🐰 The player’s desire remains to remain in the institution and retire at the rojiblanco club.@FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/qrKR0RtPn9 — Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) May 3, 2023

Despite the fact that it caused doubt due to the large number of injuries he has suffered lately, the attacker will not leave Verde Valle and would stay with the rojiblancos until 2025, as reported Fox Sports.

Information is circulating where they confirm the arrival of the Chilean defender Nico Díaz, said account posed as the journalist Rodrigo Celorio. Completely false. pic.twitter.com/7IDmB4V5G5 – Central Puma (@puma_central) May 3, 2023

DOES IT GET ANGRY? 🐴😱 Jürgen Damm is erased, practically out of America and his new destination would be in Juárez, reports W Deportes. ➡️ They establish that Surgen has the exit door open and would have an almost closed agreement with Bravos, who prioritize his signing. You must leave? pic.twitter.com/AEHTStK08Q – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 4, 2023

juarez is the one who seeks the services of the youth squad Tecoswith him ready to give his best and help improve the club’s performance, as well as recover his best version.

Patience ran out, the constant injuries and the poor level would make Federico Viñas finally leave America in the next transfer window. pic.twitter.com/aGwI2ySvHz — 🦅🏆 The FAN 🏆🦅⚽ ™ (@El_Hincha12) May 5, 2023

In the past, Maraviñas has been associated with the Standard Liège from Belgium, Pachuca, Atlas, Saints Lagoon, Xolos, Toluca and Puebla.