The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, came to an end and this weekend will begin the repechage to be able to meet the eight teams that will play the leaguebut in the meantime, Stove Football continues ahead of Opening 2023.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
He daily record He confirmed that the only way to extend the Argentine helmsman’s contract with América for one more year would be to reach the grand final of the Clausura 2023.
Journalist Ruben Rodriguez assured that Tigres will buy the player once his one-year loan ends Real Betis. The source shared that the royals arranged a contract so that with a certain role of minutes played, the purchase would be easier, so at the end of the tournament they will make the written option valid, since they see him as one of the players in the future. important of the club
The Argentine strategist, formerly of Boca JuniorsIt is one of the options to reach the Necaxa bench, since he already had his talk with the board a couple of weeks ago.
More news about Liga MX clubs
Who was a strategist for Santos Laguna a few weeks ago, sounds to take the reins of the Rayos, after the departure of the Argentine Andres Lillini. The board of directors chatted with El Flaco and got a good impression.
The Venezuelan is another of the many options of the Necaxa to have as a coach. The managers were impressed with his presentation last Tuesday.
the same journalist David Medrano assures that Dudamel is ahead of Battaglia and Fentans to be with those from Aguascalientes the following semester. He has directed to Venezuela, Atletico Mineiro, Deportivo Cali and University of Chile.
Making the purchase option of the Uruguayan good or not is one of the priorities with the Braves de Juárez. The bull belongs to Celta Vigowhich set a purchase option close to four million dollars.
In the expansion league there are also changes. El Travieso stopped being a coach of the Tepatitlan despite having put him in the repechage, however, when he was eliminated by black lionshe himself decided to step aside.
What was a fact was confirmed. The Brazilian said goodbye to the Pumas with an emotional message on social networks.
“A beautiful cycle is coming to an end, I want to thank God, then Pumas and this beautiful fans, who always supported me when I was here, thank you very much for everything, I will always carry all of you in my heart”wrote the striker, who will return with the Cologne Square From Uruguay.
The Spanish would be the new helmsman of the Mazatlan. The European thanked the The Strongest of Bolivia, who accepted the decision.
It will be next Monday when he travels to Aztec soil to sign and make his incorporation with the Cañoneros official.
As mentioned, the Argentine renewed his contract with Querétaro. El Tanque extended its bond until 2025, regardless of what happens with the club.
El Conejito is one of the players who will finish his contract this summer and at Chivas they are willing to extend their relationship.
Despite the fact that it caused doubt due to the large number of injuries he has suffered lately, the attacker will not leave Verde Valle and would stay with the rojiblancos until 2025, as reported Fox Sports.
According to the newspaper ACEthe Xolos defender does not appear on the list of possible incorporations of the cougars. This came to light after some rumors put the Chilean in the auriazul orbit.
w sports has taken it for granted that the winger will not continue his career at the Americabut it will still remain on Aztec soil.
juarez is the one who seeks the services of the youth squad Tecoswith him ready to give his best and help improve the club’s performance, as well as recover his best version.
He America he would seek to give the Uruguayan a way out, he mentioned it that way Francisco Arredondoof TUDN. The striker is aware of the situation, however, for now he is concentrating on the league.
In the past, Maraviñas has been associated with the Standard Liège from Belgium, Pachuca, Atlas, Saints Lagoon, Xolos, Toluca and Puebla.
