The Supreme Court rejects any attempt to “supervise or supervise” the work of judges

This Monday, the Government Chamber of the Supreme Court unanimously approved a statement in which it asks “all institutions” to help preserve judicial independence and, therefore, renounce supervising or supervising it. The text seems to respond to the introduction of the concept lawfare (judicial war or judicialization of politics) in the investiture agreement between the PSOE and Junts.

“The rule of law, on which the European Union and our constitutional order are founded, demands absolute respect for the division of powers,” states the Supreme Court, which maintains that judicial action “always conforms to legality, defense of the Constitution and the safeguarding of the rights and freedoms of all citizens, in particular, equality in the application of the law.” All of this, the Chamber emphasizes, is “incompatible” with the possibility that “other powers of the State” seek to “oversight or supervise” the jurisdictional work.

The Government Chamber of the Supreme Court – made up of the presidents of each of its five chambers and five magistrates elected by their colleagues – thus joins other legal operators and associations of judges and prosecutors, who in recent days have come out against the inclusion of the concept lawfare in the political agreement between the PSOE and Junts. The socialists assure that the introduction of that word in the text does not imply that Congress is going to question or review judicial rulings; The independence party interprets, on the contrary, that this door does open.