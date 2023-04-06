San Lorenzo beat Estudiantes de Mérida in Venezuela 1-0 in their debut in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana: at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in Mérida, a city elevated at 1,600 meters above sea level, Rubén Darío Insúa’s “Cyclone” prevailed by the minimum with a great goal from Federico Gattoni and started the tournament on the right foot.
Next, we will review the main news that every “Azulgrana” fan should know about his team, which leads group H of the competition.
Referee Roberto Sánchez had no mercy on the Colombian Cyclone player, who was sent off at the start of the duel with Estudiantes de Mérida for the Copa Sudamericana. He lasted just six minutes on the field, being sent off for a double yellow after two fouls. We will have to see what Insúa does with him…
“After a few minutes we lost a very important player like (Agustín) Martegani, the expulsion of (Carlos) Sánchez… The referee is a very good referee, he had a good performance today, but Neither of the two yellow ones were missing, I saw the two clear ones“, began the DT on the judge Roberto Sanchez.
“The merit was having the intelligence to understand the problems of the game quickly. We close roads and do not give up attacking. For us it is very important to have won. The road is long, but we have a strong locality and if we can take advantage of it… we are cautiously optimistic”, he added.
“We respect the rival a lot, we knew it was very important to start winning, I think the team had a great attitude, excellent tactical discipline, with fervor from start to finish. We deservedly won because the clearest goal moves were made by San Lorenzo”, highlighted the “Gallego”.
“We have good players. We are getting closer to being a good team, reliable. They live for football and this squad gives great value to the place they are in”, he concluded after the game.
In San Lorenzo they fear that the Augustine Marteganiwho had to leave the pitch at the start of the match against Estudiantes de Mérida, is something more serious than a sprained ankle in his left foot, which is what was initially speculated about.
The left-hander, one of the most skilled on the squad, was observed arriving in Argentina in the middle of the airport in a wheelchair and with an orthopedic boot, making it clear that the concern is latent. “Apparently it is a serious sprain”declared the CASLA doctor Fernando De Alzaa on DSports radio.
The next stop in San Lorenzo is Tucumán to face Atlético for the date 10 of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, a match in which Insúa plans to rotate players.
“It is possible that the players who played yesterday will not be available for Saturday. Also on Wednesday we will play a very important classic against Boca”, admitted the coach, no mystery. The match he mentions against Boca will be at the Nuevo Gasómetro, before getting back on a plane to travel to Córdoba and face Talleres on Sunday the 16th.
