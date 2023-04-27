⚽️🇦🇷| #San Lorenzo | #Velez

Martegani, Bareiro and Cerutti would not be available for the match with Vélez

The game will be played on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. https://t.co/xK4ExrB6KK pic.twitter.com/A5072rmey7

– Daily TODAY (@diariohoynet) April 26, 2023