Everything is joy in San Lorenzo since the arrival of Rubén Darío Insúa as coach, because the “Gallego” accommodated the squad both emotionally and in sports, and today the “Ciclón” is the only guard of the River leader, and will seek to fight him the tip of the Professional League 2023 until the end of the Argentine contest.
Next, We will review the latest news that the Azulgrana team haswhich comes from beating Platense agonizingly at home 1-0, with a goal by Rafa Pérez, and which is now preparing to visit Vélez in Liniers.
What players will not be able to be against Vélez?
Martegani, Bareiro and Cerutti would be the casualties of Insúa’s team in Liniers: Bareiro opened his ankle on the last date of the South American against Fortaleza, Martegani is recovering from a severe external sprain of his left ankle, similar to the case of Ezequiel Cerutti. Who can return is the goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, who had not been against Platense due to a stomach problem
What adverse streak are the San Lorenzo strikers going through?
None of their center forwards have scored a goal in the last nine games: the last to score was Nicolás Blandi against Sarmiento de Resistencia for the Argentine Cup, when he scored 2 in the 3-0 draw. The one who accumulates the most time is Andrés Vombergar, with 676 minutes of drought. His last goal was against Gimnasia on March 11, the same day as Adam Bareiro, who has gone 347 minutes without breaking the rival net.
In what was San Lorenzo chosen by FIFA?
San Lorenzo will lend the training pitches to some of the U-20 World Cup teams, since it was chosen by FIFA to host some of the teams that will compete in the tournament, which will be held in Argentina between May 20 and June 23.
What did Rubén Darío Insua say about the inferiors of San Lorenzo?
Arrival of reinforcements? Take care of the inferiors of the club and the youngest players. “If you give me a blank checkbook, I’m not looking for players from another club, but I put money in so that they make long-term contracts for the boys from San Lorenzo. We have to value what we have”, Insua sentenced on DSports Radio
