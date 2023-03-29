After the stoppage for the FIFA Date San Lorenzo, which is in second place in the 2023 Professional League standings of Argentine soccer, with 16 points and two from the only leader River Plate, will once again appear before his people on Saturday April 1, when he receives Independiente at the Nuevo Gasómetro
Next, we will review all the news you need to know about the “Ciclón” led by Rubén Darío Insúa, who has once again given the club that tranquility and peace it was needing.
San Lorenzo is part of Group H, with Estudiantes de Mérida from Venezuela, Fortaleza from Brazil and Palestino from Chile.
Date 1: Vs. Estudiantes de Mérida (V) 4/4 at 8:00 p.m.
Date 2: Vs Fortaleza (L) 4/19 at 7:00 p.m.
Date 3: Vs. Palestinian (V) 3/5 5:00 p.m.
Date 4: Vs. Fortaleza (V) 5/24 7:00 p.m.
Date 5: Vs. Palestinian (L) 8/6 9:00 p.m.
Date 6: Vs. Estudiantes de Mérida (L) 6/27 7:00 p.m.
Inter de Porto Alegre, is the club that wants it. It seeks to reinforce itself with a down payment for the Copa Libertadores. The first offer, to keep 70% of the player, was discarded but the club is preparing a new offer, five million dollars clean.
Martegani warned that he has no intention of leaving in the middle of the championship and before starting the Copa Sudamericana, the main objective of the “Ciclón”.
The “Ciclón” tested the new lighting of the New Gasometer for what will be the debut at home in the Copa Sudamericana. For the photo, the classic and obligatory white color was replaced by red and blue, the colors that identify the Barça club.
CONMEBOL required him to modify the lighting of his stadium to face the international competition, with the aim of achieving better visibility for the footballers, the public and the TV. This had already happened to him in 2021 when he played the Copa Libertadores in 2021.
Adam Bareiro, Paraguayan striker from San Lorenzo, returned to separate training this morning at Pedro Bidegain due to the left adductor strain he suffered last Thursday and is almost ruled out for Saturday’s match against Independiente.
In case he does not play, the candidate to replace him is Nicolás Blandi, who has just scored two goals for the Copa Argentina against Sarmiento de Resistencia.
Battle; Perez, Gattoni, Hernandez; Giay, Elias, Martegani, Braida; Vombergar, Cerutti and Blandi.
