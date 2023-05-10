San Lorenzo will visit Banfield next Saturday, which once again has Julio César Falcioni as coach, after what was 0-0 against Defensa y Justicia, which left “Ciclón” eight points behind the only leader River Plate in Argentine soccer.
Rubén Darío Insúa’s “Azulgrana” is going through a great moment in the domestic competition and is looking to be able to fight the “Millionaire” team to the end, so we will review the latest news from a team that is already more than oiled. Come on.
How many minutes has San Lorenzo gone without conceding goals at the Gasómetro by LPF?
San Lorenzo has gone more than 1,000 minutes without conceding goals at home in the Professional League: it reached 1,040 minutes at home for the championship. It is only surpassed by Racing from 1917/18 with 1320 minutes with a clean arc.
What was Insúa’s optimistic message for the future?
“In general terms, the match developed as we had thought, it was a good match against a great rival from start to finish. We had a great second half and tried to win the game, we created scoring situations and their goalkeeper has a lot of merit because he had a great night”, Insúa said about the duel against Defensa y Justicia. “We have a very strong team and a lot of enthusiasm, There are still 36 points left and in Argentine soccer it is a lot, we hope to reach the last date fighting for the title“, finished.
What is the likely XI to face Banfield?
On Saturday Luján will replace Giay, who is with the Sub 20, and it remains to be seen if there will be any other change. Insúa continues looking for variants to improve the attack, where San Lorenzo has been failing in recent games.
Battle; Perez, Gattoni, Hernandez; Luján, Braida, Elias, Sanchez; Wards, Vombergar; Bareiro.
