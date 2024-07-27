River Plate is going through a difficult situation in terms of its performance in the local tournament and the context off the field does not help it much. Millionaire fell 2 to 1 against Godoy Cruz, faces Sarmiento on Sunday and think about the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup in front of workshops that are just around the corner.
Here are the latest news from El Millonario:
In the match against Godoy Cruz he left the field of play due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Manuel Lanzini, the problem was in his right knee and for this reason he left in great pain.
Upon returning to Buenos Aires, the forward underwent medical tests and was diagnosed with mild synovitis that will keep him out of the team for at least two games, although it is not yet known exactly how long this will last.
The Vélez Sarsfield player had everything arranged with the City Group. Initially, the plan was for the player to travel to Italy to undergo a medical with Palermo and sign his contract with the club, and then return to Argentina and join the Núñez team. However, he did not pass the medical and must return to Vélez until his situation is resolved and River makes a new offer for the player.
Upon arriving in the country, he declared that he is eager to wear the Millonario shirt. Now, everything depends on River starting negotiations.
The coach has a key match next Sunday at the Monumental against Sarmiento. Although the coach is not thinking of resigning, on Thursday afternoon, the board of directors met at the club with Demichelis.
A priori, he will continue to be River’s technical director, however, on Sunday a tense atmosphere is expected in Núñez in the relationship between the coach and the fans, it will be a key match to see how the club’s situation continues.
Barco said goodbye to River on his social media after becoming a Spartak Moscow player. The footballer wrote a message along with an image of his time at Millonario to close the cycle with the club.
