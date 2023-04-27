After the frustrating defeat in the debut against The Strongest in La Paz, River achieved its first victory in the Copa Libertadores 2023 4-2 against Sporting Cristal at the Monumental for the second date of Group D, last Wednesday, and sought to surpass Independent in the 2023 Professional League to continue with the difference of six points over his immediate pursuer San Lorenzo.
The River Plate set achieved it in the classic against “Red”: he won 2 to 0 with goals from Esequiel Barco, who complied with the Law of the Ex scoring a great goal, and from the Colombian Miguel Borja, who came on from the bench in the second half and was able to win the position over Sergio Barreto and then define crossed before the departure of Rodrigo Rey . We review all the news from the Millionaire team.
What is the record that River reached with this start in the LPF 2023?
According to the statistician Gastón Trucco, the “Millionaire” is the first of the five considered great that manage to win eight games (or more) without conceding goals in an Argentine League. Demichelis also became the only one of the 349 DT’s that passed through River, Boca, San Lorenzo, Racing and Independiente to achieve it.
How many changes are coming against Atlético Tucumán?
The Chilean Paulo Díaz has a muscle strain in the left femoral biceps and will not be present, as will the suspended Enzo Díaz and Enzo Pérez, who reached the fifth yellow card. Emanuel Mammana, Marcelo Herrera and Agustín Palavecino could appear in their places, respectively. Rodrigo Aliendro and Esequiel Barco would continue in the starting XI.
What will River’s new substitute shirt be like?
Be black with red band, one of the classic models and most requested by Millionaire supporters. “The fan favorite is back on the pitch,” Adidas said. in the online store. It is not yet known the price or when it will be available.
What decision did Demichelis make with the future of Echeverri?
River will add Diablito Echeverri to the First Division practices next week. The 17-year-old youth, who has just broken it in the South American with the Argentine team led by Placente, will join in working under the orders of Demichelis, so that he begins to gain contact with the professionals. It is one of the jewels that Argentine soccer has.
