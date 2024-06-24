Talks continue with his representative regarding his contract and also to define the terms of his departure from Betis.

Pezzella has a release clause of 4 million euros and they would only let him go for that money.

River already raised a new proposal of seven million for 70%, but Liniers saw it as insufficient.

Jeremías Ledesma, from Rosario Central and present in Cádiz, is wanted and the leadership has already presented an offer close to 4 million euros and, although the goalkeeper’s clause is 5, they hope it will be accepted by the Spanish team.