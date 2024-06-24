In the middle of the break for the Copa América and while the players enjoy a few days of vacation before returning to training on July 1, River’s leaders continue doing their work off the field, with the transfer market, negotiating with five players to try to strengthen the squad for the second part of 2024. What names are being worked on and how are the negotiations progressing? We review it below.
He is the main candidate to reinforce the attack, an area in which today there is only Miguel Borja as a starter and Agustín Ruberto to replace him. The Millionaire’s idea is to buy his pass to San Lorenzo, but leave him a percentage of a future sale. The Paraguayan’s clause is 3.5 million dollars and the Millionaire tries to get him for less by involving players in the middle (Cristian Ferreira), but San Lorenzo does not want to. For now, stopped.
It seemed like a fact that he would return to River after the Copa América, but for the moment it cooled down and there was no progress.
Talks continue with his representative regarding his contract and also to define the terms of his departure from Betis.
Pezzella has a release clause of 4 million euros and they would only let him go for that money.
Martín Demichelis wants a left-footed center back, because David Martínez is leaving and Ramiro Funes Mori is a mystery due to his synovitis in his left knee. That is why the name of Valentín Gómez appears, a Vélez defender for whom they are negotiating to buy a percentage of the pass, since “Fortín” is seeking 10 million dollars for the entirety.
River already raised a new proposal of seven million for 70%, but Liniers saw it as insufficient.
Goalkeeper Ezequiel Centurión will not continue at River after mid-year and, despite the fact that Franco Armani renewed until December 2026, they want a top goalkeeper to be an alternative.
Jeremías Ledesma, from Rosario Central and present in Cádiz, is wanted and the leadership has already presented an offer close to 4 million euros and, although the goalkeeper’s clause is 5, they hope it will be accepted by the Spanish team.
Although there is still no formal offer, the “Millionaire” has started conversations with Franco Carboni’s entourage, a 21-year-old defender whose transfer belongs to Inter although he played the last few seasons on loan at Monza and then at Ternana Calcio, of the C series.
