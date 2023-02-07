River Plate suffered the first official defeat of the Martín Demichelis cycle as coach: it was 2-1 against Belgrano, at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, for the second date of the 2023 Professional League, with a double by Pablo Vegetti. Nacho Fernández’s discount was not enough.
The “Millionaire” must quickly turn the page and focus on his next clash, on Sunday February 12 against Argentine Juniors in the Monumental Stadium, starting at 7:15 p.m., so below we will tell you all the information in this previous week.
The midfielder Agustín Palavecino and the defender David Martínez worked alongside the group, so they will be available to the DT for the return to the Monumental.
Palavecino left behind the muscle injury that required several weeks of recovery, while Martínez did the same with the patellar tendinopathy that prevented him from working normally.
The world champion Franco Armani will have his tribute for having lifted the Cup with the Argentine National Team in Qatar 2022, but the 1978 and 1986 champions who have worn the River Plate shirt will also join. Yes, there will be Passarella:
There will be 83,196 spectators in the Mas Monumental, in the return of the “Millionaire” to his stadium, which looks completely renovated: for the first time, fans will be able to support Martín Demichelis’s team in the San Martín Baja Inferior, which had only been used in Coldplay recitals.
They will also be able to occupy the Sivori and the Centenario Baja Inferior, which will become popular and will be divided from the playing field by a metal fence. Both sectors were painted white and details were made in red, like the “1901” in the Sivori, the “CARP” in the Centenario and a horizontal line of the same color across the grandstands.
“I know that I am going to go through River surely and also through the Argentine National Team. I do not put ceilings on myself at all and I know that there is time. Soccer puts the components in their place, it is always like that. If not now, It will be another year, the other year or the other year”he stated in the Bendita Afición podcast.
“My idea is to follow the path I set out for, otherwise it wouldn’t have been Germán Burgos. If I didn’t propose myself as the first coach, then it wouldn’t be me. It’s looking for your dream and your life. Now I want them to insult me. I’m tired that they applaud me”, concluded “Mono”, who is without a team after commanding Newell’s Old Boys and Aris Thessaloniki from Greece.
