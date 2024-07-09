Paulo Díaz will join the preseason on Wednesday #River. pic.twitter.com/BubZ4IS0q0 — SARITA (@sariskleit) July 8, 2024

The centre-back has a significant offer from Saudi Arabia, with Al Qadsiah reportedly willing to pay Paulo’s release clause. If the offer is made, the Chilean could have an annual salary that is hard to turn down.

River is very interested in Román Vega if Enzo Diaz leaves, who has a chance of going to Panathinaikos for around US$3M.

With these rumors lurking, Núñez is looking for a possible replacement and Román Vega is one of those targeted in case this departure becomes a reality.

🚨Esequiel Barco leaves River for Russia.

*️⃣The club accepted Spartak Moscow’s offer of $16M and now documents are being exchanged.

Esequiel Barco leaves River for Russia. The club accepted Spartak Moscow's offer of $16M and now documents are being exchanged. The player is expected to travel next week to sign for 4 years.