River Plate began the preseason and will already play two friendly matches scheduled in the More Monumental and already has the presence of its reinforcements in training.
In 90min we bring you the latest news regarding the Millonario:
Millo will play two friendlies on Tuesday, July 9 and next Saturday, July 13, at home against Millonarios and Olimpia respectively. The two new additions to the squad, Jeremías Ledesma and Federico Gattoni, have a good chance of getting minutes from the start in these matches to get into the swing of things with the Copa Libertadores in mind.
The Chilean returned to Argentina after his team was eliminated from the Copa America. The club allowed him a few days of rest and he will rejoin his teammates.
The centre-back has a significant offer from Saudi Arabia, with Al Qadsiah reportedly willing to pay Paulo’s release clause. If the offer is made, the Chilean could have an annual salary that is hard to turn down.
Panathinaikos of Greece is interested in the millionaire player and has made several offers to acquire him. If the club can offer more than 2 million dollars for a percentage, Enzo Díaz will become a player of the Greek team.
With these rumors lurking, Núñez is looking for a possible replacement and Román Vega is one of those targeted in case this departure becomes a reality.
After two and a half years wearing the red stripe, Barco leaves the club to become a new player for Spartak Moscow of Russia. The Russian team paid a total of 16 million dollars for the player to sign a four-year contract.
Hector David Martinez had everything agreed with Pumas of Mexico, but he could not pass the medical examination so the transfer fell through and he had to return to Argentina. However, U de Chile would be interested in the defender to add him on loan for a year, although they have not yet made a formal offer to River.
#Latest #news #River #friendlies #presentation #reinforcements #open #transfer #market
Leave a Reply