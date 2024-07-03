In the middle of the Copa América break and with the players just back from a few days of vacation (they returned to training on July 1), River’s leaders continue to do their work off the field, with the transfer market, negotiating with players to try to reinforce the squad for the second half of 2024. What names are being worked on and how are the negotiations progressing? We review them below.
The 21-year-old left-footer Franco Carboni, from Serie A side Inter, who will have a buy-back clause for 12 million euros, had his first training session at River Camp, with special permission while the final details are negotiated between the parties.
The defender, who arrived on loan from Sevilla with an option to buy, has already joined Demichelis’ team in training and was presented on the club’s social media.
“Federico Gattoni signed his first contract and became a new player of the club”, They expressed at the Millonario to welcome the former San Lorenzo player, who already put on the Red band for the first time. At the same time, in order not to lose the competitive rhythm and start to earn a place in the starting eleven, the center was already seen forming part of one of the soccer teams in the training of the day.
The agreement is for two seasons and was made with City Group after the business group agreed to buy his contract from Vélez. Left-footed defender with a lot of future.
Felipe Peña Biafore, another of the faces that joined Demichelis’ River for this semester of the year. He comes from breaking it in Lanús and that is why the “Millo” has brought him back.
Jeremías Ledesma is expected to travel on Friday to become a new River Plate signing, coming from Cádiz in Spain. He is a goalkeeper who is going to compete head to head with Armani.
