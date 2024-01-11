He Monterrey Soccer Club 2023 had a very confusing year. Although he broke institutional records in points, being the one who added the most units in the entire football year, being eliminated, first in the semifinals against Tigres and then in the quarterfinals against Atlético San Luis, did not please the striped board or the team at all. fans.
Consequently, important decisions were made for the Clausura 2024 tournament, in which they will debut next Saturday, January 13, when they receive, on the field of the BBVA stadium, the Puebla camoteros, in the duel corresponding to the day.
The most important decision made by those in long pants was, without a doubt, the unexpected departure of the Pandilla's historic scorer: Rogelio Funes Mori. Who spent eight years in the striped institution, winning five championships (one Liga MX, two CONCAS and two Copa MX). He scored one hundred and sixty goals with the Albiazul jacket, a situation that makes him the club's top scorer of all time.
Another Monterrey historic player did not like this situation at all: Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who eating in a restaurant with Aldo De Nigris, declared that the managers, once again, had made a mistake in their ways, just as happened with the strategist and also with Aldo. One the winningest technical director in the history of Rayados, and the other the club's top Mexican scorer.
