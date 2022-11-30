Rayados de Monterrey did not achieve the goal of lifting the title in the Apertura 2022, however, it is already working to make the Liga MX of the Clausura 2023 its own, led by the coach Victor Manuel Vucetichwho knew how to change the face of the team.
Without further ado, these are the latest news from La Pandilla:
Vucetich tested positive for COVID-19
The team reported to training this Monday, however it did so without its strategist, since he tested positive for Covid-19, having to be isolated so that he could rest. King Midas will integrate with his players when he has overcome the contagion.
Javier Aguirre highlighted the structure of Monterrey
during the program ‘The Play’ of TUDNEl Vasco highlighted the level of structure that the royal team has, adding that at least ten or twelve teams from Spain would like to achieve such organizational superiority.
“FIFA, based on stadiums, infrastructure, basic forces, economic capacity, capacity, the people who go, what is invested, the Mexican league is in eleventh or twelfth place. Now that I have seen the Mexican league and the structure, the stadium they have in Monterrey is already wanted by ten or twelve teams from the first league in Spain”expressed the helmsman of the Majorca.
Matías Kranevitter doubts his continuity at the club
For some time it has been said that the Argentine wants to leave the club, because in Argentina he would be waiting for him. River Plate with open arms, also because it does not enjoy ownership.
Added to that, willie gonzalez stated in his program RG La Deportiva that the pivot has a personal problem in his country, which would generate even more doubts about staying or not.
kranevitter It has already been reported in El Barrial and has a contract until December 2024, for this reason it was said that the foreigner sacrificed could be the Paraguayan celso ortizbut depending on the Argentine’s decision, the future of the Guarani will be defined.
Jordi Cortizo and Omar Govea in the orbit of Rayados
After having raised his level with the Pueblathere are several teams that have raised their hands for the midfielder and now it is the turn of stripedaccording to Diego Medina of TUDN. The journalist added that there is already a closed agreement for him to go north.
Similarly, the journalist announced that if Monterey can’t get hold of the services Victor Guzman of Pachucahis plan B would be the Mexican midfielder who plays for the FC Volunteer from Romania.
Joao Rojas has a return date
The Ecuadorian was one of the team’s star signings for A2022, however, he suffered an unfortunate injury that kept him away all season, because against America He had a torn cruciate ligament. After a long time, the attacker has set foot on the training field again, looking better than expected, since he will do preseason with the team to get ready and be taken into account.
It is estimated that it will be one hundred percent at the end of January or beginning of February, but the medical staff will continue to be cautious to avoid a relapse.
