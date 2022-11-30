Without further ado, these are the latest news from La Pandilla:

The team reported to training this Monday, however it did so without its strategist, since he tested positive for Covid-19, having to be isolated so that he could rest. King Midas will integrate with his players when he has overcome the contagion.

VOICE FORCE! Los Rayados del Monterrey reported that Víctor Manuel Vucetich tested positive for Covid-19 and is complying with the corresponding protocols#striped #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/ZNuy9CJ878 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) November 28, 2022

during the program ‘The Play’ of TUDNEl Vasco highlighted the level of structure that the royal team has, adding that at least ten or twelve teams from Spain would like to achieve such organizational superiority.

“FIFA, based on stadiums, infrastructure, basic forces, economic capacity, capacity, the people who go, what is invested, the Mexican league is in eleventh or twelfth place. Now that I have seen the Mexican league and the structure, the stadium they have in Monterrey is already wanted by ten or twelve teams from the first league in Spain”expressed the helmsman of the Majorca.

For some time it has been said that the Argentine wants to leave the club, because in Argentina he would be waiting for him. River Plate with open arms, also because it does not enjoy ownership.

Added to that, willie gonzalez stated in his program RG La Deportiva that the pivot has a personal problem in his country, which would generate even more doubts about staying or not.

kranevitter It has already been reported in El Barrial and has a contract until December 2024, for this reason it was said that the foreigner sacrificed could be the Paraguayan celso ortizbut depending on the Argentine’s decision, the future of the Guarani will be defined.

🚨| Matias Kranevitter is among the 10 foreigners of Monterrey for the 2023 season. In addition, his DT will take it into account. 😕 It seems difficult. pic.twitter.com/3L3r5rCBH8 — todoriver18 (@todoriver181) November 24, 2022

The youth squad of @Club_Queretaro Jordi Cortizo leaves “the strip” @ClubPueblaMX.

Will be a new player @Rayadosreturn to Vucetich. pic.twitter.com/r9mWZyAwb5 – AndrésEstevezMx (@AndresEstevezMx) November 30, 2022

The Ecuadorian was one of the team’s star signings for A2022, however, he suffered an unfortunate injury that kept him away all season, because against America He had a torn cruciate ligament. After a long time, the attacker has set foot on the training field again, looking better than expected, since he will do preseason with the team to get ready and be taken into account.

It is estimated that it will be one hundred percent at the end of January or beginning of February, but the medical staff will continue to be cautious to avoid a relapse.

Joao Rojas is back, training and preparing to be ready. He will possibly make the preseason at the rate and it is expected that in February he can return to maximum competition. The Ecuadorian has fought to return as soon as possible. HE’S BACK. pic.twitter.com/i1zO0l5E9g — I am Rayado 🌟 (@SomosRayados) November 25, 2022