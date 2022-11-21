Without further ado, these are the latest news from La Pandilla:

After a great tournament where he won the championship with Pachuca, El Pocho is the object of desire of the royals and it is even known that they are already preparing a million-dollar offer to bring him into their ranks.

Multimedia Sports has said that they would be disbursing eight million dollars, aside from the fact that the midfielder is requested exclusively by The king midas. The rojiblanco youth squad has a contract until June 2023, so the tubes They could use this to prevent you from going free at the end of Clausura 2023, apart from Guzman He is grateful to the Hidalgo team for having supported him during the doping issue, so he would not leave without benefiting the club.

Rayados goes for Pocho Guzmán, he would look for another quality Mexican element for the midfield. If it comes to fruition, it would be an excellent hire for La Pandilla. You like?https://t.co/QFqnfTMQLI pic.twitter.com/AdnFn1PZUV – José Manuel Elgueta (@ElchilenoMX) November 17, 2022

For months the rumor has sounded that the Argentine is wanted by River Plate, something that also pleases him as a substitute in the albiazul team. The interest of the millionaires it is because Enzo Perez will live his last duels in 2023 and Bruno Zuculini could be fired, so the containment is a striking option. The South American’s contract ends in December 2023 and La Pandilla would not let him go for less than four million dollars.

Matías Kranevitter was contacted by River. pic.twitter.com/o95jAFZeLK — (@fuentefrabigol) May 21, 2022

The Mexican naturalized Argentine continues to be criticized for his call to the World Cup in Qatar 2022, however, he assures that he will leave everything for Mexico.

The Twin was interviewed by Fox Sports and released: “I am going to give my life for Mexico, Mexico is giving me a great opportunity to continue growing, Mexico has given me everything in my soccer career. Being able to represent Mexico for me is giving back something of what it has given me.”.

Finally, the striped striker admitted that he has the support of the Tata Martinoas well as the rest of his colleagues in the Tricolorand hopes to be able to debut this Tuesday against Poland.

WITH THE HEART IN THE HAND! 🥺 Rogelio Funes Mori was grateful and committed after receiving the call with Mexico to #Qatar2022 💪🏼 Can he earn a starting spot at the World Cup? 🤔https://t.co/54XQRhnThq — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) November 21, 2022

Prior to the start of Qatar 2022the FIFA recognized the royal club for its contribution of players to the Mexican team, being precisely the base after the calls of Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, louis romo Y Rogelio Funes Moriwithout forgetting elements formed in their basic forces such as carlos rodriguez Y Johan Vasquez.

FIFA highlighted Rayados from Mexico for contributing five players to the national team… Club World Cup, World Cup, Heavens, how international! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/x0MFP7RKYz — JAVI ALONSO (@javialonsordz) November 18, 2022

As part of the preseason for both clubs, they will meet in the United States, but when the MX League. It was Channel 6 Sports who warned that the two will meet in Texas and not in Miami as thought, being between January 3 and 18. It is expected that after its start against Chivas in the Clausura 2023, La Pandilla make the trip to Texan soil to face The bandand later, return for his duel before Blue Cross. This will be the start of a new era for the millionaires after the technician leaves Marcelo Gallardofor now his place has been taken by Martin Demichelis.