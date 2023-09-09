Jesus Gallardo, louis romo and Jordi Cortizo They are the players that Monterrey contributed to the Mexican teamalso with the under-23 was required Victor Guzman.

On the other hand, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona He is working to be at his best and be able to be one hundred percent for his debut in the MX League after having spent more than a decade in the Old Continent, without forgetting that the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz still have injuries Erick Aguirreto the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori and to the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.

Here is the latest news from La Pandilla:

According RG Sports of multimediathe national team coach, Jaime Lozanoalready has the royal team’s new signing in mind to be called up soon, after he returns to his best moment.

“Tecatito is going to be in the Mexican team, that is the great news, in Monterrey he is going to pick up the pace, he is going to do very well, he is going to break it, this boy is great. He has a lot of downs to throw on the court. That’s the best thing that could have happened to Monterrey, which is that Sevilla didn’t want Tecatito, that he didn’t enter into plans to give it up, accept the negotiation, come on.”said the driver Jesus Barron.

I have always believed that the Mexican, and non-Mexican, soccer player must decide where to play. He must make the decisions that he feels best suit him, and not be a simple spectator of his actions. Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, he seems to have done it that way, his imminent return to Monterrey… pic.twitter.com/a7Itn0BOMM — Luis García P (@GarciaPosti) September 1, 2023

This week it was mentioned that the experienced defender could leave striped because his contract ends in December and until now there have been no plans to renew it, so some media place him in the America either cougars. However, the four-time World Cup player spoke about his future, pointing out that he wants to stay in the Sultana del Norte, hoping to extend his relationship.

“I’ve had some informal talks and talked about it. “I am very happy, I live my day to day, I have learned to enjoy the moment, not to think more about what I am experiencing, if I am honest, I want to continue here”he stated.

On the other hand, the under-17 world champion accepted that the team could be champion after the hiring of the Spaniard Sergio Canales and ‘Tecatito’ Corona.

“It brings us closer, the demand, the commitment of a club like Rayados is that, we have been close and we plan to achieve it in this tournament, the arrivals of Jesús and Sergio bring us closer to that, we have a good deck of opportunities and options for the coach to play on the weekend”finished the defender.

Héctor Moreno assured that the HIRING of #Monterrey they bring them closer to the titlehttps://t.co/Rg8YRHwBNF pic.twitter.com/MuCPkoKNWf — @telediario (@telediario) September 8, 2023

This Saturday, September 9, the royals face the atlantean in a friendly duel, to be held in El Barrial, taking advantage of the break in the MX League. For this meeting, Tecatito Corona could see his first minutes of play coming in as a substitute, as he has already completed his first training sessions under the supervision of the Tano Ortiz. After the duel against the Iron Colts, the World Cup player in Qatar 2022 will be officially presented as a new signing.

So as not to lose rhythm! Rayados will face Atlante in a preparation match during the FIFA Datehttps://t.co/TteFAN5l0V pic.twitter.com/GI5yEa0F2n — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) September 8, 2023

Already installed in Mexico with the royal club, Tecatito He gave his first statements, indicating that he arrived at the best club in Mexico, which forged him.

“Now that it has been finalized I feel very happy to return home. Thanks to the same club that helped me a lot, I have managed to have a good time in Europe. Historically, the team has advanced, I see it every time, it is doing a lot and I arrived at the best club in Mexico”pointed to Fox Sports.

“I am very happy to be back here. You are going to see someone who wants to continue succeeding and I am going to demonstrate that above all on a day-to-day basis. I left for 10 years, but I didn’t leave, I have always been there, always encouraging the team”, Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona. pic.twitter.com/k1Tk9izkOy — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) September 8, 2023

A few weeks ago the America It was the most expensive team in Mexican soccer, however, the La Pandilla board did not fold its arms and sought to reinforce its squad and did so with two renowned elements from European soccer: Sergio Canales and Jesus Crown.

The Iberian offensive player became the second most expensive signing for Mexico with 15 million euros, helping the royal club reach the value of 5.1 million, still below the Eagles. However, with the signing of his youth player, he surpassed the azulcremas by reaching 88.1 mde, surpassing the 85.2 mde of those from Coapa.

Rayados becomes the MOST EXPENSIVE club in Liga MX due to its ‘bombshell’ signings; beat Americahttps://t.co/1dsFFKcE6q pic.twitter.com/Ij78FJbcil — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) September 4, 2023

The Albiazul club remains in first place in the ranking of the CONCACAF. Four months after the creation of said concept, Monterey stands out again in first place with 1,248 points, surpassing other Mexicans: America, Tigers, Lion and Toluca. La Pandilla was the best team in Mexico in the League Cup 2023, reaching the semifinals, winning their first five matches, being the only one to advance to the final. This ranking will be used to determine the seeds and pots for the draw of the CONCACAF Champions League 2024.

The #CONCACAF released the club ranking in September Top 🔟 1️⃣ 🇲🇽Striped

2️⃣ 🇲🇽America

3️⃣ 🇲🇽Tigers

4️⃣ 🇲🇽León

5️⃣ 🇲🇽Toluca

6️⃣ 🇺🇸Philadelphia

7️⃣ 🇲🇽Chivas

8️⃣ 🇲🇽Pachuca

9️⃣ 🇺🇸Nashville

🔟 🇲🇽Atlas Do you agree? Who else should be at the Top🔟?#LigaMX #MLS pic.twitter.com/EpnnVRjbV6 — Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) September 7, 2023

It was announced a few days ago that German Berterame met with senior officials of the Mexican Football Federation, where he gave them the yes to play with the Aztec team. While the Argentine recovers from his foot fracture, the analyst ESPN, José Luis Sánchez Solá ‘El Chelís’gave a date for its premiere with the green jacket.

For The Chelís, the selection will be full of naturalized people and the network breaker will be released in 2024 because the law stipulates a minimum of five years living in the country for naturalization and within that period they would have met said requirement. At first it was mentioned that the South American would play with the club again until 2024, but according to the reporter Philip Galindothis one would return in November because it has evolved well.