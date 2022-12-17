Without further ado, these are the latest news from La Pandilla:

A few days ago it was mentioned that the Spanish team had been rejected by the royal board because they wanted to get the defense on loan without putting any money, however, TUDN reported that the operation could be closed with a transfer of one million euros with a mandatory purchase of seven million more in case of permanence, with a contract that would bind him until 2028. This year, El Cachorro was also related to the moscow dynamo and the Valencia.

CLOSE TO THE EUROPEAN DREAM! 🇲🇽🇪🇸 César Montes would be one step away from becoming a new Espanyol playerhttps://t.co/seYy7mPD7s pic.twitter.com/V2aFYMA9ll – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) December 16, 2022

Victor Manuel Vucetich He left his starting eleven defined to face the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas in a preseason duel, this Saturday, being his second friendly game, after having measured himself against Cancun FCdrawing zero.

For the comparison, the Argentine Stephen Andrada will be in the bow; on the defensive line appear Eric Aguirrethe Chilean sebastian vegasthe Colombian Stefan Medina Y Hector Moreno; in the midfield he will launch the Paraguayan celso ortiz, Ivan Tona Y Jordi Cortizo; already in the attack, alfonso gonzalezthe Argentinian German Berterame and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.

🤠 #RAYED | Monterrey continues with its preparation for the friendly duel next Saturday against Correcaminos; The friendly match against Pachuca was ruled out#ABCSports | 📻 92.1 FM and 660 AMhttps://t.co/quxA5yIdBK – ABC Sports Mty (@abcdeportesmty) December 13, 2022

One of the biggest controversies of the Argentine’s call Gerardo Martino for the World Cup was to include the Argentine nationalized Mexican, who was harshly criticized by the fans, although in the end, he did not have much opportunity to show himself when he saw little activity, since he was barely able to enter a few minutes against Saudi Arabia in the last duel Mexico.

After what happened, El Mellizo gave his impressions in an interview with Multimedia Sports.

“No (no feelings with Martino), I just didn’t play because of his decision, I respect the decisions, the coach has to make them and I didn’t play because of that, but I was fine physically, I felt good, so nothing more”he declared.

On the other hand, the striker mentioned that his head is in the Sultana del Norte, where he wants to stay longer.

“Obviously, my head is in Rayados, I never wanted to leave for nothing, I’m still here, I’m very happy, it’s my house and I want to renew, now I renewed batteries to start in the best way. I still have a current contract, I have a year and a half left, so I’m happy”he added.

THE ”MELLI” SPOKE! 😱 “I didn’t play because of his (Gerardo Martino) decision, I respected his decision, I was physically fine”, Rogelio Funes Mori on his little participation in the World Cup. 🇲🇽⚽🏆🇶🇦 📹 @FelipeGalindot pic.twitter.com/UC1WQMJhyg – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) December 11, 2022

Finally Rayados managed to sell the Paraguayan, who was on loan with the San Lorenzo from Argentina. The Cyclone decided to exercise the purchase option for the 26-year-old forward, since the loan expires on December 31, 2022. He will remain with the Argentine team until December 31, 2025.

🙌 The Prince is from Boedo! ✍️ #San Lorenzo He made use of the option to buy the Adam Bareiro pass. The agreement with Monterrey of Mexico is closed. In this way, the Club ensures the continuity of the scorer who has been giving us so much joy until December 31, 2025. pic.twitter.com/3k7njZRJoq — San Lorenzo (@SanLorenzo) December 15, 2022

The teams of they continue their preparation for what will be next. The directors of both clubs know that they are all a family, so now the brand Cougar has launched the innovative idea of ​​the same shirt for both categories.

This alternate kit has drawn attention for its color, where the purple tone stands out, in addition to the fluorescent pink colors that appear throughout the shirt. Other details that stand out and contrast is the black that appears on the neck and sleeves. On the back of the shirt it has a black color, while the sponsorships are white.

These t-shirts are available in all stores Cougar, both physical and on the internet page; Likewise, the shirts are also sold in the main department stores in the country. The replica shirt has a cost that is around $1599 pesosthe replica version, while the one used by footballers, has drying technology and is exactly the one used by players, it is worth around $2399 pesos.

The left back reported to the club after having spent a few weeks with the Mexican team in the world Cup.

At a press conference, El Vegeta had no qualms about considering that he has no obsession with playing in Europe, since the royal club does not ask the best teams for anything.

“I am happy to be in Rayados, being here is almost like a European team, it has beautiful facilities, the stadium, the fans, everything is incredible here. Obviously I would like to play in Europe at some point, if it doesn’t happen I won’t lose sleep. You have to enjoy the moment, be calm and if the opportunity comes, welcome it, and if not happy to be in such a big institution “revealed.

“I think that in the end one as a player has the dream of being in Europe, playing at such a high level, you also have to see benefits from everywhere, there are many players who can emigrate, in Rayados there are quality players, but they have to be Everyone benefits, it depends on the team, it is a set of many things, I think that the team that loves you also has to move things so that that can happen ”ended.