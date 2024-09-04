The Liga MX take a breather because of the FIFA date of September, however, the clubs continue preparing to face the remainder of the Apertura 2024.
At this moment, La Pandilla is in fifth position with 13 points, the result of four wins, one draw and two losses, while the new helmsman, the Argentine Martin Demichelishopes to finally achieve his first victory after obtaining a tie and a fall.
It’s time to find out the latest news from the club from Monterrey:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Guillermo Franco accepts that Tigres is superior to Rayados
Something that surely must have hurt the Barrial fans, because one of their greatest idols, the Argentine naturalized Mexican, Guille Francowas sincere and in conversation with the journalist David Faitelson in your program ‘Uncensored’accepted that the felines are superior to the white and blues due to the number of titles.
“Regardless of the percentages, it may be that in the classics Rayados won more and may have more points, but in the last decade you have to say that yes, titles rule and in the last decade Tigres has won more than Monterrey”exclaimed the World Cup player.
Similarly, the former striker highlighted the growth of the clubs from Monterrey, so much so that they are now on a par with the so-called ‘big four’: “When we arrived at Rayados, I didn’t have any weight. I left the city and you practically knew that you were going to get a defeat. It was an institution that didn’t have the weight they wanted and that turned around completely.”.
Lucas Ocampos was officially announced
It took a long time to reach an agreement, but finally, Striped made official the signing of the Argentine midfielder from the Seville from Spain, with a contract until 2027.
“Welcome to Monterrey. The Argentine striker, with a long international career and recognition in Europe and South America, will bring his competitiveness and talent to the field to mark his history with the Blue and White. Let’s give it all for the colors!”could be read in the announcement on social networks.
“I am very happy to belong to Monterrey, the truth is that I can’t wait to put on the stripes and be able to debut in that magnificent stadium, so I’ll see you soon in Monterrey, which is my new home.”said the youth player River Plate in a video.
Jordi Cortizo will be out for a few weeks
The winger was injured last Saturday against Toluca in Matchday 6, so he left the field from the first half. At minute 23, the national team asked for his substitution to give the Colombian entry Johan Rojasas he suffered discomfort in his hamstrings, an injury that could keep him out of action for several weeks.
According to ABC Sportsthe Querétaro youth player will undergo medical tests this week to determine the extent of the injury, with two possible scenarios. The first, he would only be out for a week, with the possibility of being ready for Matchday 7. The second, if it turns out to be a tear, he would be ready in two to four weeks.
Oliver Torres and José Manuel Corona influenced the signing of Ocampos
In El Barrial, the Argentine will meet with two of his former teammates Sevillethe Spanish Oliver Torres and ‘Tecatito’ Crownwhom he cited in a press conference as an important influence in making his decision to arrive at the Liga MX.
“It was a personal and family decision, when they showed me the project I liked it, respecting the timeframes and waiting for me to speak with Sevilla first. Yes, I have spoken with Oliver and Tecatito, the truth is that this is something that will surely help me adapt and I hope to see them there soon.”the attacker declared.
Oliver Torres asks for recommendations of places to visit
The Spaniard also arrived as a bomb reinforcement from Europe, but for now he is also focused on getting to know tourist places in Nuevo León, so he asked his followers for recommendations through InstagramThe midfielder shared a photo with his parents on the steps of the Parish of Santiago Apóstol, the municipality where the El Barrial facilities are located. And while there were people who responded in a good way, there was also the occasional joke from fans of Tigerswho asked him to take a walk around the Volcanosince it is the historic venue of the city’s greatest champion, to which Monterrey fans said that on the contrary, they were only ruins that exist in San Nicolás de los Garza.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Rayados #Guilles #statement #Cortizo #injured #signing #Ocampos
Leave a Reply