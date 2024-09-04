At this moment, La Pandilla is in fifth position with 13 points, the result of four wins, one draw and two losses, while the new helmsman, the Argentine Martin Demichelishopes to finally achieve his first victory after obtaining a tie and a fall.

“Regardless of the percentages, it may be that in the classics Rayados won more and may have more points, but in the last decade you have to say that yes, titles rule and in the last decade Tigres has won more than Monterrey”exclaimed the World Cup player.

Similarly, the former striker highlighted the growth of the clubs from Monterrey, so much so that they are now on a par with the so-called ‘big four’: “When we arrived at Rayados, I didn’t have any weight. I left the city and you practically knew that you were going to get a defeat. It was an institution that didn’t have the weight they wanted and that turned around completely.”.

🤔 Guille Franco was asked if “Today he is more Tigres than Rayados?” and his answer has provoked many comments among Monterrey fans, some good, some bad. What do you think? 🫵 pic.twitter.com/HuMfyi6vLw — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) September 3, 2024

“Welcome to Monterrey. The Argentine striker, with a long international career and recognition in Europe and South America, will bring his competitiveness and talent to the field to mark his history with the Blue and White. Let’s give it all for the colors!”could be read in the announcement on social networks.

“I am very happy to belong to Monterrey, the truth is that I can’t wait to put on the stripes and be able to debut in that magnificent stadium, so I’ll see you soon in Monterrey, which is my new home.”said the youth player River Plate in a video.

🔵⚪️🇲🇽 Lucas Ocampos has completed his move to Rayados from Sevilla. Despite links, West Ham were never in talks to sign Ocampos in the recent days. pic.twitter.com/uqOzknrQ58 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2024

According to ABC Sportsthe Querétaro youth player will undergo medical tests this week to determine the extent of the injury, with two possible scenarios. The first, he would only be out for a week, with the possibility of being ready for Matchday 7. The second, if it turns out to be a tear, he would be ready in two to four weeks.

🤠#Rayados | Jordi Cortizo missed practice today to undergo medical tests to determine the severity of his injury. How long could I be gone? ▶️Here are the details: https://t.co/AdZXyL3nt4 pic.twitter.com/00CJ4v3gii — ABC Deportes Mty (@abcdeportesmty) September 2, 2024

“It was a personal and family decision, when they showed me the project I liked it, respecting the timeframes and waiting for me to speak with Sevilla first. Yes, I have spoken with Oliver and Tecatito, the truth is that this is something that will surely help me adapt and I hope to see them there soon.”the attacker declared.