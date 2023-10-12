When the Apertura 2023 tournament started, anyone who was more or less aware of what was happening in Mexican soccer would have bet because Striped would finish at the top of the general table.
With a young coach and without fear of change; Offensive DNA and signings brought from the old continent, the most normal thing in the world would be to think that the Monterrey Football Club would steal the league from matchday one to matchday seventeen… but no.
Between injuries and tactical decisions that have not completely convinced the fans, Rayados is currently outside the top six places, which are the ones that would directly enter the league.
They already lost the royal classic against Tigers, whom they will face next Saturday, October 14 in a friendly match, in Houston, Texas. The latest precedent? A win with dance included in the university, less than a month ago.
Monterrey’s lineup for the next derby will be an improvisation for Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, since he will not be able to count on players who are normally part of the ‘A’ team. Those absent from Rayados for this match are:
Although all players are important, especially when it comes to an injury, the weight that comes with signing a player like Sergio Canales, who came as champion of the Nations League with the Spanish team; captain and idol of Betis de Seville, it is a topic that is cooked separately.
What Rayados invested in this player is precisely what makes him a ‘bomb’ signing. The fact that he was injured shortly after arriving was undoubtedly a low blow for the board, and, above all, for the hopes of the fan who already saw himself raising the sixth star; chanting the name and surname of the Spanish footballer.
Today Sergio Canales arrived at the Barrial facilities to begin his rehabilitation process now, after undergoing surgery in Los Angeles. Although it is true that his return is subject to evolution, it is expected that he can be back, approximately, for the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, if Rayados manages to sneak into said instances.
