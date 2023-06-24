The Club Universidad Nacional has had a very busy preseason, in terms of their squad they have had a reconstruction because they could have many casualties and highs, in total they would be up to six lows and three highs.
That way, Antonio ‘Turkish’ Mohamed He has had the necessary time to shape his squad in the best way and should be prepared for his debut in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Pumas wants a striker for the Apertura 2023 and Gabriel Fernandez It is one of the options that has sounded the most in recent days. The Uruguayan striker will be a free agent in the coming days and this would facilitate his arrival at the National University.
According to information that he could know AS MexicoCelta de Vigo will not extend the link with the Uruguayan, while Bravos de Juárez did not exercise its purchase option that was around three million dollars.
the novel of Nicholas Freire With Pumas it is close to reaching its end, since the central defender is no longer requested to integrate the current Auriazul squad, and is very close to reaching the ranks of Cruz Azul. The Argentine defender was the last captain of the cats and was practically immovable as a starter since the era of Andres Lillini and also with Rafael River Bridgebut everything changed with the arrival of Anthony Mohammed.
According to reports, Freire It is not to the taste of “Turkish”Nor on the field, where he would have been accused of not having much speed, and also off the field because he would not have the best dressing room management as captain. It is worth mentioning that Bravos would also be looking for his services.
The university team confirmed its third signing prior to the Apertura 2023 tournament, the 26-year-old Brazilian central defender, Nathan Silva coming from Atletico de Mineiro. It joins the highs of Gil Alcala and Robert Ergas.
#Latest #news #Pumas #signing #Nathan #Silva #Freire #close #Cruz #Azul #reinforcements
Leave a Reply