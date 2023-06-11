So far, it is the Red Devils who would have an advantage over the cement workers in the event that the ‘Commander’ does not continue in the feline club.

Although the negotiations would not be easy, since the coach Antonio Mohamed has it contemplated for the following semester.

🚨[CONFIRMADO] The 🇧🇷 Nathan Silva is a new reinforcement of Pumas. #Done deal. 👇👇https://t.co/276968fGFr — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 7, 2023

According to the first reports, the attacker arrives for a transaction valued at 4 million dollars.

In this way, Silva joins the signing of Robert Erges, who arrived as a free agent and has already passed the medical tests.