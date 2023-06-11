The Pumas team once again closed a tournament to forget in this Closing Tournament 2023 that ended.
The team led by coach Antonio Mohamed finished in position number 13, so it did not enter the Mexican soccer playoffs.
On this occasion, in 90min, we present you with the latest news about the auriazul team: the Dinenno case, a new signing, the players are motivated and more.
Regarding the case of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, the striker is wanted by clubs like Toluca and Cruz Azul. Both are waiting for Pumas to give him an exit to offer for his services.
So far, it is the Red Devils who would have an advantage over the cement workers in the event that the ‘Commander’ does not continue in the feline club.
Although the negotiations would not be easy, since the coach Antonio Mohamed has it contemplated for the following semester.
Last Wednesday the hiring of the striker became official Nathan Silvawho comes from the Atlético Mineiro club in Brazil.
According to the first reports, the attacker arrives for a transaction valued at 4 million dollars.
In this way, Silva joins the signing of Robert Erges, who arrived as a free agent and has already passed the medical tests.
Despite the bad moment the club is going through, the players are motivated and know that they are preparing to renew their hopes and give their best for the start of Opening 2023, this was made clear by the footballer Ricardo Galindo.
“The group has responded very well to the work, with a very good disposition and, above all, with a new mentality of wanting to do things well, for everything to change. Each one wants to give the best version of themselves for the good of the team”. mentioned in interview,
Much was said about the interest of the university team in the Argentine striker from Monterrey Rogelio Funes Mori. Although it is true that the desire to have the ‘Twin’ among his ranks was real, the point was that the player gave the resounding no.
“I spoke with Tato, he told me that there was a survey. With all the respect that all the institutions in Mexico, I don’t see myself in another clubI told him that I want to continue in the clubI have a valid contract”, mentioned the attacker in an interview.
