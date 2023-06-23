New auriazul! Santiago Rey, son of former soccer player Luis Gabriel, signed with Pumashttps://t.co/Wm1nYCk8x3 pic.twitter.com/kEkff9fM9q — Halftime (@halftime) June 23, 2023

The 23-year-old striker will join the Under-23s to work and hoping to fill the coach’s eye so he can have minutes in the first team.

After becoming champion scorer with Santander in his country, he will now try his luck in Mexico in search of his father’s footsteps.

🚨🚨🚨HIGOR MERITAO TRAIN NORMALLY The “Soldier of God” still trains with #Cougars and there are no offers for it yet. His environment knows that there are few possibilities for him to continue. It is expected that in the next few days he will define his future. info with @sebastian_dla@sportsWRADIO pic.twitter.com/KFDySJy0fZ — Fabrizio Domínguez Castilla (@FabrizioDC_) June 23, 2023

However, coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed has not planned it for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, so it is not known what will happen. Until now, they have not been able to accommodate him in any club inside or outside of Mexico.

WISHES TO COME OUT CHAMPION 😼 Nathan Silva came to CDMX to report with Pumas, he said that he wants to win the title and he feels calm because the Turk told him that Mexico is a good country. #FSRadio pic.twitter.com/AOd1iWseRm — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 22, 2023

So far, only Nathan Silva is the confirmed reinforcement, who is already at the facilities south of Mexico City.