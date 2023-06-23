The Pumas team continues to work on the preseason ahead of the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, which is only two weeks away from starting.
The team led by the Argentine coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed seeks to do a better job than the semester that ended where they were not enough to enter the play-offs.
Today at 90min we present you the latest news from the auriazul team: Luis Gabriel Rey’s son signs with the club, Higor Meritao is still at the club and more.
The university board continues to bet on young elements to strengthen itself, and one of them is Santiago Rey, son of the legendary Luis Gabriel Rey, who marked an entire era in Mexican soccer.
The 23-year-old striker will join the Under-23s to work and hoping to fill the coach’s eye so he can have minutes in the first team.
After becoming champion scorer with Santander in his country, he will now try his luck in Mexico in search of his father’s footsteps.
Brazilian soccer player Higor Meritao continues training with Pumas and his fate is up in the air. The player is still unable to find a team and still has a current contract with the University club.
However, coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed has not planned it for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, so it is not known what will happen. Until now, they have not been able to accommodate him in any club inside or outside of Mexico.
The Argentine strategist begins to despair due to the lack of reinforcements for Pumas. Just two weeks before the start of the new competition, the board has not been able to close the contracts for the forward, midfield and defense.
So far, only Nathan Silva is the confirmed reinforcement, who is already at the facilities south of Mexico City.
