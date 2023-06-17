You are already White Rooster.

You are already from Blue and Black. Come on, @Marco_GarciaR! 🐓#AlwaysGallos pic.twitter.com/sccDQBwZu0 — White Roosters 🐓 (@Club_Queretaro) June 16, 2023

Coach Antonio Mohamed did not take him into account for his squad for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, and in this way the people of Queretaro welcomed him.

TRANSFER MARKET

🇲🇽 Liga MX

cougars The first contract that the Pumas made was that of winger Robert Ergas 🇺🇾 (25 years old) who arrived free without a team and without activity since October last year. pic.twitter.com/8X3jvjBINY – Pure Football (@PuroFtbol13) June 13, 2023

“Yes, (Robert Ismael Ergas) today he did his medical tests, he is with us, he is a player that we have already been following. We took advantage of the market because he was free and it was a position that we wanted to strengthen. He is a player who is going to help us but there are many more to come”he commented in an interview.

However, for the ‘Commander’ to reach La Máquina it will be necessary for the attacker Rogelio Funes Mori to reach Pumas, so that in this way he leaves Dinenno the way open to sign with the celestials.