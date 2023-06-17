The Pumas team is preparing to face what will be the 2023 Opening Tournament.
After a contest to forget, now they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to be a competitive team and thus have greater aspirations for the long-awaited title.
Here we present the latest news from the University club: Marco García is out and now has a new team, reinforcement Robert Ergas and more.
Football player marco garcia caused low of the feline set. The one that was one of the jewels and future promises of the auriazul team, has now been transferred to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro squad.
Coach Antonio Mohamed did not take him into account for his squad for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, and in this way the people of Queretaro welcomed him.
A few days ago the coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed revealed the news of the new signing of Pumas, the footballer robert ergaswho will be one of the elements to follow for the coming semester.
“Yes, (Robert Ismael Ergas) today he did his medical tests, he is with us, he is a player that we have already been following. We took advantage of the market because he was free and it was a position that we wanted to strengthen. He is a player who is going to help us but there are many more to come”he commented in an interview.
One of the strikers who has become one of the so-called ‘big shots’ in the transfer market is Juan Ignacio Dinenno. The Argentine attacker sounds to reach other teams, including Cruz Azul.
However, for the ‘Commander’ to reach La Máquina it will be necessary for the attacker Rogelio Funes Mori to reach Pumas, so that in this way he leaves Dinenno the way open to sign with the celestials.
