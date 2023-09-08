Andrés Iniesta is one of those footballers who not only delight their fans, but also become idols, benchmarks and even teachers from a distance for some players, such is the case of Rodrigo López, ‘I want to be like him’, said the little Rodrigo, while he was fighting to see his dream of making his debut in the First Division come true.
The Mexican midfielder returns to CU with a thirst for revenge, and Antonio: the ‘Turkish’ Mohamed is a specialist in getting the most out of this class of footballers. An example is what has been achieved with Rogelio Funes Mori in his tenure as technical director of the Rayados de Monterrey.
Rodrigo López was formed in the quarry of the UNAM cougars. In 2017 he was loaned to Lobos BUAP. In 2019 he moved on to the White Roosters of Querétaro, and just when he thought he would never return to the Pumas, Antonio Mohamed requested a player with his conditions, and that was how he came home at the least expected moment. He already had his debut with the university students in the 2-1 defeat against Saints Lagoon.
César: the ‘Chino’ Huerta is going through a great moment with the UNAM Pumas. He seems happy and confident playing on the wings, helping his teammates to strengthen the attack of the university students and hurting their rivals in different ways.
More news about Liga MX
In an interview for W Radio, César: the ‘Chino’ Huerta spoke about how important the trust he has found in the Unamite team has been, as well as Antonio’s way of working: the ‘Turco’ Mohamed and the freedom it gives him to join the attack, backing up his performances by constantly lining him up in the starting eleven.
In recent weeks, Pumas has reinforced its squad with quality players, such is the case of Christian Tabó, from Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste, and his youth squad Rodrigo López, who was on loan in Querétaro.
Antonio the ‘Turkish’ Mohamed, has always been known for taking advantage of the injured pride of footballers. He likes to give them that vote of confidence when the ball or fate turns their back on them, and often these players respond well.
In Pumas, the element that aims to become that unexpected ‘hero’ is Rodrigo López, who came to CU at the express request of the ‘Turk’, according to different sources.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #Pumas #young #promise #inspired #Iniesta #secret #Chino #Huerta
Leave a Reply