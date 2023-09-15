Those led by Antonio: the ‘Turk’ Mohamed are in tenth position in the general table, with nine points added in seven games played. Their next meeting is on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at exactly twelve noon, when they receive a visit from the leader of the competition: the Atlético San Luisin the duel corresponding to matchday number eight of the Mexican championship.
However, there have been other reasons why Cougars has been on the media’s lips in recent hours. And according to information from San Cadilla, the former university player and legend of the institution Darío Verón, was invited by some of the members of the basic forces to participate in a friendly duel with the Unamites.
However, this did not seem at all to Miguel Robles, who serves as vice president of the club and as soon as he noticed the presence of Darío Verón he asked the former player to leave the premises. Supposedly the manager’s annoyance was due to the fact that no one informed him of Verón’s visit, and although he asked his team not to leak anything to the media, this was impossible and now the pumas’ disrespect towards a club history is on everyone’s lips. of everyone.
César: ‘Chino’ Huerta is currently going through the best moment of his career. From having a foot and a half outside the institution to becoming an undisputed starter in Antonio’s eleven: the ‘Turk’ Mohamed. This is how things are for ‘Chino’, who even knows what it’s like to defend the Mexican Soccer Team shirt and even scored his debut with a goal in the 2-2 draw against Australia.
As is customary every time a Pumas player does things well, the ‘rich people in the neighborhood’ began to ask about him, being Tigers who came closest to signing the player, but Pumas told them ‘no’, something not very common for university leaders when it comes to selling. The reason? An offer from the old continent, it was said. ‘He will go to Lazio’, it was stated. But it was the player himself who denied this rumor, stating that his mind is currently 100% with the Pumas.
“Right now my mind is 100% on Pumas, I believe that by doing things well here I can aspire to fulfill my goals and dreams. Of course going to Europe is one of them, but I have to keep working, I haven’t achieved anything. “I want to be champion here with Pumas and then later I will think about what’s next.”
– César: the ‘Chino’ Huerta.
