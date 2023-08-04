The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, began its pause period due to the League Cup 2023which ends on August 19.
However, Stove Football continues to remember that the clubs have until September to make their moves.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
According john sutcliffeof ESPNthe defense would already have offers from America to return to Mexico after having been relegated with the Spanish the last season.
However, Rayados, the club that saw him born, would also be interested in repatriating him, apart from having already expressed his requests, so if things speed up he could even arrive for the League Cup.
El Cachorro would ask to earn the same 30 million pesos he received before leaving, even though his arrival at the parakeets It was given in exchange for 15 million pesos.
He AEK Athens of Greece has already reached an agreement with America for the purchase of the defense, for which they will pay just over a million dollars.
The details that separate the national team are some contract issues, since everything is already agreed on salary issues, so in the next few hours everything will be close to being sealed and now, yes, traveling to Greek soil for the exams and being signed.
The Xolos player interests the witches of Belgium, so he made it known Kerry News on their social networks. The same source indicated that there is nothing formal. The 21-year-old midfielder was part of the Mexican team that took silver at the Central American and Caribbean Games. According transfer marktwould be valued at 600 thousand euros.
A few weeks ago, the Uruguayan from Cruz Azul was linked to Puebla and the Penarol of his country, but without reaching any agreement. However, in the last few hours more options have appeared for the winger, because according to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelcould emigrate to Greece, Hungary or Bulgaria, as well as Qatar, although without revealing the names of the interested groups.
Blue Cross would have the Brazilian in his sights Real Betis, who has a current contract, however, they would have already entered into negotiations. The béticos would be asking for a little more than their market value, which is estimated at six million euros.
And although things are going well, La Máquina must first free up an Untrained place in Mexico, being the Argentine Augusto Lotti or the Uruguayan Christian Tabówho would come out
However, the Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini assures that he is unaware of the approach of the cement workers, although the attacker is also in the orbit of the olympiakos from Greece.
Other interest of Blue Cross is the Argentine striker lanusa club that wants around five million dollars, although a window could be opened because El Garnet wants Augusto Lotti.
After passing through the United Arab Emirates, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, El Gullit returns to Mexico, but not to play in the First Division or in the Expansion League.
Through social media, the Sports Combata team based in Hermosillo, Sonora, and from the Mexican Premier League, announced the signing.
The Santos Laguna defender, who had great performances last season, took a new course to join the Larne F.C. from Northern Ireland, from Royal Salt Lakeowner of his letter.
After the failure in League Cup, Necaxa would seek to release two foreigners. According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, the hydrocálida directive seeks to thank both to free foreign places that would be used to close other foreigners. The Uruguayans would be discharged due to their low level shown.
Also, the journalist Nahuel Ferreira He reported that formiliano would have an informal proposal from National of Montevideobut his goal is to continue on foreign soil.
Fernando Esquivel notified that El Salsita is out of Saints Lagoon. Los Guerreros decided to dissolve the loan-purchase link they had with Avellaneda Independent.
Given this, the Uruguayan coach Paul Repetto It has already given options in Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina and the United States.
The same communicator announced that there is a total verbal agreement for the Colombian to become a new reinforcement for Juárez.
The defender would arrive from the Maritime of Portugal with session for one year and with purchase option. In the next few days he will travel to carry out the medical tests and sign.
The Chilean from León continues without disassociating himself from Pachuca Group since you have not paid your termination clause. The approximate cost for your departure to the CSKA Moscow It is 16 million dollars between intermediaries and commissions.
According to information from different media, the Colombian striker is the option to cover the possible game of Victor Davila in Lion.
He currently militates in Workshops of Cordoba of Argentina, as reported by the portal fairamania.
