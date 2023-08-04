However, Stove Football continues to remember that the clubs have until September to make their moves.

Cesar Montes to @America club ? 🦅🤔 🔴The ‘Cub’ could fly high and land in the Eagle’s Nest. 👀 Do you turn your back on the Rayados? pic.twitter.com/8TEegM46JR – POSTASports (@POSTADeportes) August 3, 2023

However, Rayados, the club that saw him born, would also be interested in repatriating him, apart from having already expressed his requests, so if things speed up he could even arrive for the League Cup.

El Cachorro would ask to earn the same 30 million pesos he received before leaving, even though his arrival at the parakeets It was given in exchange for 15 million pesos.

Néstor Araujo is one minute away from leaving America and playing in Europe againhttps://t.co/6dv9Y8yJu4 pic.twitter.com/oGY2nXNghq — Halftime (@halftime) August 3, 2023

The details that separate the national team are some contract issues, since everything is already agreed on salary issues, so in the next few hours everything will be close to being sealed and now, yes, traveling to Greek soil for the exams and being signed.

🚨 Club Bruges from Belgium has shown interest in Eduardo Armenta, from Xolos. For now they have not advanced anything formal but they have informed the player’s environment of interest. Armenta(21), is a midfielder and recently signed a professional contract with Xolos. With @barracudo pic.twitter.com/iZY7mIH3AX —Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) August 3, 2023

Always give me players like Christian Tabó. Of those who do not hide in moments of maximum tension. On the Uruguayan ship. pic.twitter.com/VrKJt49KvG — Agus Chávez (@aguschd) July 30, 2023

#RealBetis 🇪🇸 Seeks to negotiate Brazilian striker Willian Jose to release his high contract, holds talks with #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 that seeks to cover the almost certain departure of Augusto Lotti, too #Olympiacos from Greece looks for it, but on loan, the Spanish prioritize a sale. pic.twitter.com/q5ttOdg4xx — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 3, 2023

And although things are going well, La Máquina must first free up an Untrained place in Mexico, being the Argentine Augusto Lotti or the Uruguayan Christian Tabówho would come out

However, the Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini assures that he is unaware of the approach of the cement workers, although the attacker is also in the orbit of the olympiakos from Greece.

THEY KEEP LOOKING FOR ‘9’! 🔵⚽ Cruz Azul has conducted surveys for Leandro Díaz de Lanús, reports Récord. They would be willing to sell it but they will only listen to offers of more than 3.5 million. 💸 ➡️ He already played in Liga MX with Veracruz in 2017, scoring 11 of Lanús’s 35 goals in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/gSGDSncFYW – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) July 28, 2023

Carlos Peña ”Gullit” is a new player of Deportivo Combate Premier 2017. The squad belongs to the Premier League of Hermosillo, Sonora. Being a league of talacheros players (amateurs). pic.twitter.com/UlxGinLmAs – MX Sports Zone (@ZonaDeportesMX4) August 2, 2023

Through social media, the Sports Combata team based in Hermosillo, Sonora, and from the Mexican Premier League, announced the signing.

🚨 OFFICIAL!! ✅✍️ Jaziel Orozco(19) is loaned by the @realsaltlake to @larnefootballclub from the Irish league. The center-back was on loan with the Santos Laguna U-20 club all season. SUCCESS JAZIEL 👊🏻🚀 pic.twitter.com/BPDfMJFEda – UnicoSantista (@UnicoSantista) August 2, 2023

🚨⚡ CONFIRMED. Fabricio Formiliano and Maxi Silvera will be out of Necaxa. A major restructuring begins. This opens up the possibility of NFM reinforcements to lightning. pic.twitter.com/ghrj7wQ8u6 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 3, 2023

Also, the journalist Nahuel Ferreira He reported that formiliano would have an informal proposal from National of Montevideobut his goal is to continue on foreign soil.

⚽: Lucas González will return to the Independiente team of Argentina, published the newspaper Olé, which reports that the midfielder is expected to travel to his country next week. Add the information that Santos Laguna advanced the return of the player, whose clause of option of… pic.twitter.com/9oC2KGOdvn – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) August 4, 2023

Given this, the Uruguayan coach Paul Repetto It has already given options in Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina and the United States.

🚨 ARRIVES IN THE NEXT DAYS 🚨#ZonaBravaInforma Moises Mosquera will be traveling to the city in the next few days to sign and become a new Braves player. pic.twitter.com/eQMV0h7jr1 — Zona Brava MX (@ZonaBravaMX) August 4, 2023

The defender would arrive from the Maritime of Portugal with session for one year and with purchase option. In the next few days he will travel to carry out the medical tests and sign.

THE SAME AS LUIS CHAVEZ! 🇷🇺 Victor Dávila will pay his clause of 12 million dollars to sign with CSKA Moscow pic.twitter.com/XxOU5JjPDt – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) July 24, 2023

Club Pachuca has launched an offer for the record of Diego Valoyes (🇨🇴, 26 years old) current player of Talleres de Córdoba in Argentina; Valoyes has another offer from Russian football, financially less than that of Tuzos. Ongoing negotiations. pic.twitter.com/5sbsMpvE6o — TRANSFER LIGA MX. (@TransferLigaMX) August 3, 2023

He currently militates in Workshops of Cordoba of Argentina, as reported by the portal fairamania.