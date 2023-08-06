The 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, began its pause period due to the League Cup 2023which ends on August 19.
However, Stove Football continues to remember that the clubs have until September to make their moves.
Here are the latest news on A2023 ups, downs and rumors:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreirathe Uruguayan, goalscorer in Argentine soccer with Workshops of Cordoba, is one of the options that Cruz Azul manages to reinforce its attack. All this depends on how the sky-blue team advances with the Brazilian’s theme willian joseph of the Real Betis. The Big T has a promise to sell with the striker.
Even though the Argentinian striker played hard to reach the Los Angeles Galaxythe MLS He did not authorize his registration in the Youth Academy, so the club withdrew. The Twin remains in Rayados.
Despite having been in the interest of Chivas and Juárez, the Mexican striker will remain in the Argentine Super League.
Ultimately, the attacker will go from Central Rosary to the Athletic Unionon a one-year loan, with no purchase option.
This Friday, Necaxa closed the signing of the Paraguayan, from Toluca. The extreme came in final purchase and with a two-year contract.
The young goalkeeper from América will play with the Vallecano Ray, a team with which he signed for the next two years. The Coapa club wanted to renew it for another year, but the goalkeeper preferred to follow the European dream.
Finally, Atlas presented its new reinforcement, the Argentine, nephew of Eduardo Solari and grandson of Jorge “El Indio” Solari. The midfielder or winger on the right, comes from the Celta Vigo from Spain.
A few days ago, it was mentioned that the Uruguayan could keep up with Pachuca Group after having been in Real Oviedohowever, now it sounds to arrive with Blue Crosswhich is simply a rumor, without any official media taking it for granted.
Even though he has just arrived with the Pumas this semester, the Brazilian is already interested in Europe. In accordance with Rodrigo Tovarof Fox Sportsthe defender is in the orbit of the olympiacos of Greece, which is even willing to put nearly five million dollars on the table, a little more than the four that UNAM paid to the Atletico Mineiro.
However, the same source announced that the cats would consider selling it if the offer increases, and the South American remains comfortable in Pedregal.
The Argentine captain of the Tigres has aroused the interest of the Boca Juniors from Argentina. In accordance with TNT Sportsthe xeneize directive has three options to reinforce the midfield and one of them is the university, along with the Paraguayan Andres Cubas and the Uruguayan Gaston Ramirez. The Count’s contract ends in the summer of 2024.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Opening #Stove #Football #Samudio #Michael #Santos #Funes #Mori #Solari #Silva
Leave a Reply