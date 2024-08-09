The Monterrey Football Club was eliminated in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024 and that led to the dismissal of Fernando Ortizwhich is why the Albiazul board of directors is working to incorporate a new technical director into its ranks before the resumption of the 2024 Apertura Tournament at the end of August.
In this way, we leave you with the latest news from the Gang after their disastrous participation in Leagues Cup 2024.
The Argentine coach was fired after his disastrous time at the Albiazul institution, which caused the club to remain in the hands of Nicolas Sanchez and Hugo Castillo on an interim basis, while the board manages to hire the new strategist.
After their elimination in the international tournament, the group has continued working on what the new helmsman arrives, it must be remembered that the next official match they will hold will be until Friday, August 23 when they visit Club Tijuana in the corresponding Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
The journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has announced that Eduardo ‘Cacho’ Coudet has taken the lead to be the new coach of the Gang. The board headed by Jose Antonio Noriega He went to Argentina to interview several candidates and for now, the Argentine strategist is first on the list.
Just last month, the last team he managed Coudet It was the International of Brazil in his second stage and his greatest achievement was having qualified them for the semi-finals of the Libertadores Cup 2023.
