After falling on penalties against Pumas UNAM and being eliminated from the Leagues CUP 2024 in the group stage, the board of directors of Monterrey Football Club He made the decision to thank Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortiz, and his place will be taken by the Argentine strategist: Martín Demichelis.
Here are the first statements from Martín Demichelis, upon his arrival at the Monterrey Football Club:
Next Friday, August 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., Club de Fútbol Monterrey will visit Franja del Puebla on the Cuauhtémoc stadium field. Although Martín Demichelis has already arrived in the city, it is likely that, for this match, Nico Sánchez will take his place on the bench. Martín’s debut would not be until Friday, August 23, when Rayados visit Xolos de Tijuana.
Although the Monterrey Football Club remains firm in its intention to sign Mexican midfielder Orbelín Pineda, media outlets claim that they would also be interested in acquiring the services of Víctor: ‘Pocho’ Guzmán.
Yes, that same footballer who in 2016, playing for the Tuzos del Pachuca, scored a goal in the dying moments of the match, unleashing deep sadness on the BBVA stadium pitch, as that meant the championship for the Tuzos; the first defeat for Rayados in their then newly opened home.
And amid the arrival of a new coach to Club de Fútbol Monterrey and rumors about possible signings, the Gang said goodbye to Maximiliano Meza, with a moving farewell video, before joining his new club: River Plate of Argentina.
