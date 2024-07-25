He Monterrey Football Club comes from winning three of the four games that have been played in the Apertura 2024 tournament. Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, would use the CUP Leagues to give play to footballers who have not added minutes in the national championship, and would also try with different tactical proposals, which can become a solution in difficult moments.
It should be remembered that Rayados was the Mexican team that went the furthest in the last edition of the Leagues CUP 2023, reaching the semifinals and losing to Nashville SC. They then lost 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union and returned to Mexico in fourth place.
For this edition, Monterrey has prepared a surprise for its fans from the United States of America. It is a special jersey, on which you can see peculiar details, such as the stars and stripes, symbol of the American flag.
While it is true that Club de Fútbol Monterrey surprised everyone by signing Spanish midfielder Oliver Torres, who is, for many, the ‘bomb’ of the summer, after that, signings, at least in a media sense, seemed to be on the decline.
Neither Johan Rojas nor Roberto de la Rosa, no matter how well they are doing, meet the high expectations that fans generated after hiring players like Sergio Canales and Oliver Torres. Now the name of Fidel Ambríz has been added to the list, and although some fans would not look down on such an addition, others remain unhappy with the work of the blue and white leaders.
For now, Monterrey is already preparing for its first match in the Leagues CUP 2024, which will take place next Tuesday, July 30, against Austin FC. Sources say that Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz would be considering giving some minutes to Oliver Torres, who is coming back from a shoulder injury.
