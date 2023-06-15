Rayados de Monterrey is planning the 2023 Opening Tournament where once again they will be one of the favorites to win the title for their millionaire squad.
This week has been filled with a lot of information about the team, which could make a big splash and break the transfer market with a contract.
For now, here we present the most recent news from the whole of La Pandilla: luxury signing in sight, the case of Lucas Moura, new jersey? And more.
According to information from the journalist Santiago Fourcadethe directive continues working at forced marches to close the signing of the Brazilian Lucas Moura.
It will be on June 30 when the footballer ends his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, and he will be free to negotiate with the club that best suits him.
That is where the negotiation work by Rayados will come in to convince him to sign with the Mexican club.
It should be noted that Noura will speak with vincent janssen to ask for references from Monterrey.
Just 16 days before the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, the royal team would already have what would be their new shirt for the contest.
In recent days some images of the jersey have leaked. The new clothing has vertical stripes in light blue, the background is white and it is detailed with a V-neck in navy blue.
The back is in navy blue, making a good contrast with the tone of the other colors.
On the other hand, last Monday the Sultana del Norte team witnessed their last training session in El Barrial, to immediately travel to the Mayan Riviera where they will carry out the pre-season work.
They will be there for a week, to just finish facing the Eagles of America in a friendly match at HEB Park, in McAllen, Texas.
Those in long pants from Rayados led by ex-soccer player ‘Tato’ Noriega, seek to break the transfer market with the hiring of Givanildo Vierira de Souza, better known in the soccer field as ‘Hulk’.
The Brazilian forward revolves around Rayados, and they will look to throw the house out the window to be able to get hold of his signing.
