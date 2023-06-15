💣 “Lucas Moura will speak with Vincent Janssen to find out more about Monterrey” 💣 🗣🎙 – @santiago4kd pic.twitter.com/T9rUqy0kyU – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) June 12, 2023

It will be on June 30 when the footballer ends his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, and he will be free to negotiate with the club that best suits him.

That is where the negotiation work by Rayados will come in to convince him to sign with the Mexican club.

It should be noted that Noura will speak with vincent janssen to ask for references from Monterrey.

In recent days some images of the jersey have leaked. The new clothing has vertical stripes in light blue, the background is white and it is detailed with a V-neck in navy blue.

The back is in navy blue, making a good contrast with the tone of the other colors.

They will be there for a week, to just finish facing the Eagles of America in a friendly match at HEB Park, in McAllen, Texas.

The Brazilian forward revolves around Rayados, and they will look to throw the house out the window to be able to get hold of his signing.