For this Sunday, September 10, the Bogotá Classic between Santa Fe and millionaireswhich will be held at Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’ Stadium.

For the meeting, The Red Express will not be able to count on Jersson Gonzálezwith a good sporting present, nor with David Ramirez Pisciotiwho are concentrated with the Colombian under-23 team.

In the hours before the duel, the coach Hubert Bodhert He spoke to the media and began by commenting that ‘we are two teams that have not lost, it is a nice game, in a wonderful setting.’

“Everyone is at risk, so we cannot be below that level. It is motivating for everyone, to live it and feel it with great joy and great desire”he commented.

And although the current monarch is the local one, the helmsman blurted out: “We are also local, we are on our court, it is our stage and we are going to move forward. That’s what we think and what we want.”.

“Yes we have seen some players, but well, so far there is no decision” Hubert Bodhert on one more signing in #Santa Fe pic.twitter.com/dwpR5MmXdZ — Sebastián Montañez (@Sebas22mg) September 8, 2023

The Costa Rican defender dropped out of the squad with the national team Costa Rica for the blow he received against Deportivo Calibut fortunately he recovered and will now play on Sunday against Santa Fe in El Campin.

After his injury, the team reported that the Central American had post-traumatic low back pain, so his waist was very swollen and that is why he missed the duels against National Athletic and Golden Eagles.

During practice this Friday, the coach Alberto Gamero tried with Andrés Llinas and John Vargas as a central pair.

🔵▶️ Millonarios FC reports that Juan Pablo Vargas presents post-traumatic low back pain, did not recover and continues in the process of physical rehabilitation. Luis Paredes presents a grade two sprain in his left ankle, disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/NzZgPoXjRP — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 27, 2023

Daniel Catano you will be able to see action in the Bogotá Classic despite having received the red card against Golden Eagles, since the competition regulations explain that if there is a player called up for selection, the expelled player will be able to take his place and serve the sanction when the roster is complete. In this way, the attacking midfielder would appear in the starting eleven.

Daniel Cataño 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/vY38lLis4n — Millionaires Of Colombia (@MillosDColombia) September 2, 2023

The president of the club, Enrique Camachowas interviewed by the newspaper Weektalking about the team’s ambitions and renewals.

“We are reaping the efforts of the last four years. We have generated a work methodology for grassroots football and the professional team and we have created a sports culture. It is based on the fact that we must promote the players, the talents of our lower divisions, mixing with veterans, prestigious players, so that, in this way, with a defined game model, we can fulfill our purpose: turn Millonarios into one of the teams that are always competing for titles. Having won the cup and the league confirms that we must continue working hard to always put Millonarios in the privileged positions of Colombian football and, hopefully, of South American football. It is an effort, a process”he declared.

When asked about the possibility of winning the Libertadores Cupthe president responded: “Why am I not going to say that we want to be champions of the Copa Libertadores? We are absolutely realistic. We may achieve it, but the objective has to be something consistent to the extent that one creates a team that has the conditions, culture and capabilities to play international matches with teams of such prestige and experience as the Brazilians, Uruguayans and Argentines. The idea, in a few years, is to be on par with them. Our short-term ambition is to perform as well as possible and begin to show that Millonarios is competitive at an international level so that in the long term we can win Sudamericana and Libertadores titles. Hopefully. “It must be a coherent, consistent, programmed and methodical long-term process”ended.

#Sports | Enrique Camacho, president of Millonarios: “Why am I not going to say that we want to be champions of the Copa Libertadores? “We are absolutely realistic.”https://t.co/j1KwPRrsrR pic.twitter.com/rjdXRNkUWm — Semana Magazine (@RevistaSemana) September 7, 2023

The Blue Ballet will have to face the commitment with the significant loss of the goalkeeper, a determining factor in some games of the season and today concentrated with the national team. Colombia.

Alberto Gamero I would bet on Juanito Moreno to guard the portico, as he also did at the close of the last campaign. At that time, the substitute goalkeeper shone in more than one match while Huntsman He was summoned to some friendly duels.