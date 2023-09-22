Here we leave you the latest news about The Blue Ballet:

Just this Thursday in El Campín, the current monarch managed to emerge victorious over The Opitas by hitting them 2-1, with annotations from the Attic Juan Pablo Vargas and spanish Andres Llinasdespite the Brazilian’s discount Marcus Vinicius from the penalty spot. It was at 23′ when the Tico defender beat his marker on a corner kick to put the ball on the goalkeeper’s far post, with the visitor equalizing at 33′ from the eleven steps after a clear foul of Omar Bertel about Faber Gil. When it seemed that everything was ending in a tie, the European defender headed a cross from Bertel taking advantage of the goalkeeper’s poor start to send the ball into the back of the net at 90+9′.

Ⓜ️ Millionaires 2 – 1 Huila 🟡🟢 When the arguments are not enough, we must appeal to grit, substance and self-love. We deserved it from the beginning, no matter how and the analysis will come later, but we won it with a bang. Andrés Llinás again 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/7hLUciB230 — Blue Dimension (@azul_dimension) September 22, 2023

Just last week, the goalkeeper reached one hundred games. Prior to the meeting Athletic Huila met the Albiazul team squad, their coach Alberto Gamero accompanied by the coaching staff, along with Gustavo Serpamaximum shareholders of the capital group, as well as Enrique Camacho, president of the institution. With all of them, the goalkeeper was honored by giving him a shirt with the number ‘100’ on the number.

Later, the helmsman dedicated some emotional words to him in which he encouraged him to continue adding games wearing the Ambassadors’ shirt.

“As always, you know that it is gratifying and it is an honor, I know the weight of this, it is an honor to spend a hundred games in the institution, it is an honor. It is always requested. He passed a hundred. Now, add more games”commented the strategist, who was also able to overcome the barrier of one hundred matches in the club, reaching 111 matches.

3️⃣1️⃣100 TIMES THE MAGIC! Álvaro Montero completed 💯 matches with the Millonarios shirt. Ⓜ️The security that was requested arrived and he has become champion twice. #VamosMillosDear🔵 pic.twitter.com/vUqEa1ZeBj — GLORIOUS AZUL (@gloriosoazul) September 16, 2023

The institution wants to continue giving continuity to the process it leads Alberto Gamero since 2020 and therefore they will seek to renew key pieces, starting with their helmsman.

Everything indicates that Gamer will renew his contract until 2026 in the coming days and will join Samario Juan Pablo VargasThis was announced by the president of the club, Enrique Camachoin dialogue with Snail Radio. After securing the coach and defense, the capitalians will seek to renew the Venezuelan Larry Vasquez and the archer Alvaro Monteroat least those were the words shared by the journalist Alexis Rodriguez.

GOOOOOOOOL BY JUAN PABLO VARGAS! 🇨🇷 Millonarios beat Atlético Huila 1-0 pic.twitter.com/4IzGuzFW6k — Kevin Jiménez (@KevinJimenezCR) September 22, 2023

In the match against Atlético Bucaramanga Not everything was joy for the 3-0 win, since an accidental collision between Leo Castro and Jader Valencia seriously harmed the latter.

“He suffered a sprain of the medial collateral ligament and an 80 percent injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, which required surgical intervention.”announced the club’s medical report.

The Amulet has been a fundamental piece for Alberto Gameroafter playing ten games as a starter and celebrating two goals.

Now the coaching staff is looking for alternatives, since the other netbreaker, Fernando Uribe, is also out of the plans because he suffers a ‘grade 2 tear of the musculotendinous union of the internal calf of the left leg’. In addition to this, in the infirmary there are Steven Vegaoperated on for a fracture in his left hand, and Elvis Perlazadue to a sprained knee.