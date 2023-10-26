For now, the pass of Millionaires to the final phase, since they are in sixth position with 30 points, after having played their match on Date 19.

Here we leave you the latest news from the ambassador club:

This Wednesday, Millionaires received Boyacá Chicó in it Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’ Stadium, for their duel on Matchday 19, adding a point after the visitor rescued the tie. The champion team opened the scoreboard through Edgar Guerra at minute 8, while the Chess they equalized at 43′ thanks to Wilmar Cruz.

Ⓜ️ Millionaires 1 – 1 Boyacá Chicó ♟️ From more to less Gamero’s team tonight in El Campín and giving up points against a rival, who with discretion, managed the game after the tie. Although he is already virtually classified, what is worrying is the level of play shown today. pic.twitter.com/w2ENttflA1 — Blue Dimension (@azul_dimension) October 26, 2023

Just before the match against Boyacá Chicó, the albiazul team announced harsh news and it was the injury of the Tico. The defender was injured since the match against Independent Santa FeHowever, the medical report had not been revealed. Now, the defender suffered a muscle contracture, without knowing how long he could be out.

Injuries have been a constant in the champion team, but recently they recovered players like Fernando Uribe and Omar Bertel.

Ⓜ️⚽️ Millonarios FC reports that Juan Pablo Vargas has a muscle contracture in his left adductor muscle, which is already in the rehabilitation process. Disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/tGDwrjMJpe — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) October 25, 2023

Next Monday, October 30 at the Pascual Guerrero The match will take place between Cali America and Millionairesgame corresponding to Date 16 of the 2023 Final Tournament, which was postponed, for which demanding security measures will be adopted to safeguard the coexistence of citizens.

Unfortunately, the precedents in the so-called ‘Triple A’ games, where the Scarlets receive the Ambassadors, Deportivo Cali, National Athletic, Junior and Independent Medellindo not lend themselves to letting down their guard, on the contrary, security must be doubled.

Fights, robberies, consumption of liquor and narcotics are some of the factors that have triggered violence not only in sports venues but in the streets of Cali, therefore, the Cali mayor’s office, together with the Cali Metropolitan Police, have arranged of measures to prevent further violent acts.

Jorge Ivan Ospina, mayor of Cali, warned that for now there are no restrictions on the entry of the scarlet bars with their flags, instruments and others, however, ‘there will be restrictions on the entry of the Millionaires bar so that the development of the game does not go to be a tense topic. In addition to this, they will prepare to develop a citizen protection agenda in relation to the motorcycle caravan.

🤩 Next Monday we will have a great game at Pascual! 🔥 Get your ticket now and don’t miss the carnival that we will experience before @MillosFCoficial. We count on your encouragement in the stands! 🏟️ 🎟️ https://t.co/AF2mQz1dAe and SuperGiros. pic.twitter.com/lGsDAC5Etj — América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) October 24, 2023

In the last hours, The Blue Ballet reported that it renewed at the end of 20 years for a period of three years. Since the arrival of the technician Alberto Gamero The quarry is a priority in the institution, not only to sell them but to have them within the professional team.

Despite his young age, he is one of the outstanding men in attack, as he has scored seven goals in the League and Cup. Furthermore, he is a player who could have a promising future, so an eventual sale would mean good money for the team. albiazul

With this, Castro joins other renovations such as Larry Vasquez, Andres Llinas, Daniel Catano, Alvaro Monteroamong others.