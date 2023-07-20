This Saturday the team millionaires will seek at all costs to achieve their first victory of the incipient tournament, when they face Sports Pereira.
In their debut, the Millonarios team drew 0-0 in their visit to the Paso team at the Estadio Libertad, keeping one point and ranking 13th.
For now, here we present the latest news from the team led by coach Gamero Morillo.
Possible alignment against Deportivo
For this match, few modifications are expected compared to the previous game, so the strategist Gamero Morillo would go with the following eleven:
Alvaro Montero; Ricardo Rosales, Andrés Llinás, Juan Pablo Vargas, Jorge Arias; Stiven Vega, Larry Vásquez, Mackalister Silva, Daniel Cataño, Jader Valencia and Leonardo Castro.
Without a doubt, they are looking at all costs for the three points and start scoring goals.
In the sight of a signing
Over the years, the Millionaires team has been characterized by using short payrolls in the transfer market, however, now the coach Gamero Morillo will go for everything for a footballer.
According to the first reports of the journalist Julian CaperaMillionaires want to sign the footballer Adrian Estaciowho in July became a free agent and ready to negotiate with the highest bidder, this after leaving the Deportivo Pato team.
Hobby sanctioned
The bad news has not been long in coming for the Millionaires team, and now the fans were penalized for the use of gunpowder in the stands in the final game against Atlético Nacional.
“The Field Commissioner reported: “Final match Millonarios vs. Atlético Nacional in which the following behaviors are reported 1, At the exit of the clubs, protocol acts, flares and pyrotechnics are evidenced by fans located in the South stand and red flares in the north stand respectively “can be read in the statement.
More Colombian soccer news:
#Latest #news #Millionaires #alignment #Deportivo #sights #signing
Leave a Reply