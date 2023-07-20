🚨 Adrián Estacio formally resigned last night from Deportivo Pasto 🔵🔴 🟡, a team with which he has a contract until December 2023.

The winger has received probes from a team in Argentina and one in Brazil.

Ⓜ️ With Millionaires there has been no progress in recent weeks. We’ll see if… pic.twitter.com/SlZUX1CenC

— Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) July 19, 2023