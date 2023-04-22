The Panzas Verdes del León team are in the dispute for the first places of the Clausura 2023. So far, those led by coach Nicolás Larcamón are in fifth place with 26 points and seek to improve their position in the general.
Here we present the latest news from the La Fiera team: statements by Jesús Martínez, next game, the fans upset about the ticketing and more.
Hobby annoyed by the high cost of the ticket
Next Wednesday the León team will be playing the second leg of the Concachampions semifinal, when they receive the Tigres in a duel of wild beasts. However, the fans are upset by the high cost of tickets.
The costs for the “Fierabonados” will be 500 pesos in sol, 700 in preferential and 900 pesos in Zone A. Through social networks, fans have shown their discontent, since they report the price of tickets for the game of one way are more accessible.
‘We are an awkward team’
After the sanction that was announced for the León team after the publications made on their social networks after the arbitration in the game against América, the team president, Jesús Martínez, mentioned in an interview that “they are an uncomfortable team.” .
“I think we are an uncomfortable team, that’s why we see other things that happen and turn the other way and we have to abide by what came out today against the league and be somewhat responsible for what we do”commented the manager.
Next match
This Friday the León team enters the always complicated field of the Caliente Stadium, to measure forces against Xolos de Tijuana in the game corresponding to matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023.
You can enjoy the game sharp at 9:15 p.m., through the Tv Azteca and FOX Sports signal. In case of winning, those from Bajío would reach 29 points and would wait for other results to return to the top four places.
Nicolas Larcamon back
Finally, after three weeks suspended, coach Nicolás Larcamón returns to the bench tonight. It was on matchday 13 when the helmsman got involved in a mess with the strategist Fernando Ortíz, for which he was suspended for two games.
After being absent against Cruz Azul and Chivas, Larcamón will be back for the game at the Caliente field, to fight not to go to the playoffs.
