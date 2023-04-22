Thank you @clubleonfc

I’ll go without eating all week but we’ll be there.

The costs for the “Fierabonados” will be 500 pesos in sol, 700 in preferential and 900 pesos in Zone A. Through social networks, fans have shown their discontent, since they report the price of tickets for the game of one way are more accessible.

“I think we are an uncomfortable team, that’s why we see other things that happen and turn the other way and we have to abide by what came out today against the league and be somewhat responsible for what we do”commented the manager.

You can enjoy the game sharp at 9:15 p.m., through the Tv Azteca and FOX Sports signal. In case of winning, those from Bajío would reach 29 points and would wait for other results to return to the top four places.

After being absent against Cruz Azul and Chivas, Larcamón will be back for the game at the Caliente field, to fight not to go to the playoffs.