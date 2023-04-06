A lot of talk began in the media about a possible sanction for the Argentine player, this because of the way he faced and claimed the one in black, however, everything stayed there and the midfielder was saved from a possible suspension.

The Leonese know that a victory would help them climb back to second place overall, hoping that Toluca will tie or lose in their match against Puebla.

You can enjoy the game on Saturday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m., through the FOX Sports and Claro Sports signal.

The most original shirt 😁😅 A fan of León already brings the shirt that Nicolás Larcamón made fashionable last weekend when he had an attempt at a fight with ‘Tano’ Ortiz. https://t.co/4etn60itv7 pic.twitter.com/51O05FVza7 — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 5, 2023

Let’s remember that in that attempt to fight, ‘Tano’ tore off part of the Argentine’s shirt, exposing part of the strategist’s chest.

Immediately the ingenuity of the fans was not long in coming, and for the Concachampions match against Violette from Haiti, some shirts with the new design were seen in the stands.

The goals were the work of Ángel Mena, a double by Víctor Dávila, Lucas Di Yorio and Elías Hernández, they achieved victory at the Nou Camp and the following week they will travel to Haiti for the second leg.