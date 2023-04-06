The León team continues in the fight for the first places in the table in the Clausura 2023. So far, the team led by coach Nicolás Larcamón is in third place with 25 points, equaling Toluca in units, although with goal difference.
The Esmeraldas drew 2-2 in their most recent game against the Águilas del América on the always complicated field of the Azteca Stadium, with an agonizing goal from Costa Rican Joel Campbell who was in charge of silencing the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you the latest news about the whole of La Fiera: New shirt? Larcamón supports ‘Kurro’ Hernández, the Lucas Romero case and more.
Everything seems to indicate that the case of the León footballer Lucas Romero has been closed. After being hit by referee Fernando Hernández last Saturday, the FMF decided to suspend the whistler for 14 games.
A lot of talk began in the media about a possible sanction for the Argentine player, this because of the way he faced and claimed the one in black, however, everything stayed there and the midfielder was saved from a possible suspension.
For now, León is already preparing for the matchday 14 match against the Cruz Azul Machine, in one of the most anticipated games of the Saturday date.
The Leonese know that a victory would help them climb back to second place overall, hoping that Toluca will tie or lose in their match against Puebla.
You can enjoy the game on Saturday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m., through the FOX Sports and Claro Sports signal.
Last Tuesday, a shirt began to circulate alluding to the clash between coaches Nicolás Larcamón and Fernando Ortíz in Saturday’s game at the Azteca Stadium.
Let’s remember that in that attempt to fight, ‘Tano’ tore off part of the Argentine’s shirt, exposing part of the strategist’s chest.
Immediately the ingenuity of the fans was not long in coming, and for the Concachampions match against Violette from Haiti, some shirts with the new design were seen in the stands.
And since we are on the subject of Concacaf, last Tuesday the Lion had no embarrassment and forcefully beat Violette from Haiti by a score of 5-0.
The goals were the work of Ángel Mena, a double by Víctor Dávila, Lucas Di Yorio and Elías Hernández, they achieved victory at the Nou Camp and the following week they will travel to Haiti for the second leg.
It was at a press conference where coach Nicolás Larcamón spoke about everything that happened in the game against América, detailing that everything stays on the field and that Hernández should not be “crucified.”
“What happens on the field, dies on the field, it’s football, and we have to understand that. And regarding Fernando (Hernández), it was a very high-speed game, where perhaps in that emotional register we all make mistakes. His is a situation that may involve a sanction, but he does not have to be crucified.”he stated.
