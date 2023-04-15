Although it is true that in the second leg they were surprised and lost 2-1, the good performance at the Nou Camp was enough for them to reach the next round.

The #SCCL23 Semifinals are set! 🏆 Review Legs 1 & 2 schedule 🔗 https://t.co/QaTXAS7JHR pic.twitter.com/A6rH2j2lGW — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 14, 2023

In case they reach the grand final, they will expect an American rival between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union.

@TheChampions 🏆 Tuesday April 25 | 8:00 p.m. | university stadium Wednesday May 3 | 8:00 p.m. | Leon Stadium#SCCL23 pic.twitter.com/SoyQ46DQsJ — Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) April 14, 2023

Now they will seek to close their last three matches in good shape and wait for a series of results to be able to be better positioned in the general.