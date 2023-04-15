The León team continues in the fight for the first places in the Clausura 2023 Tournament. So far, the pupils of coach Nicolás Larcamón are in fourth place in the competition with 26 points.
Today at 90min we present you with the latest news about the Panzas Verdes team: next game, they advance to the semifinals, what they need to qualify directly and more.
The Bajío team got their ticket to the Concachampions semifinals by beating the team of the Violet from Haiti.
Although it is true that in the second leg they were surprised and lost 2-1, the good performance at the Nou Camp was enough for them to reach the next round.
Already with a ticket in hand, La Fiera will face the Tigres in the semifinal of the contest, in a feline duel. The first leg will be played at the Universitario stadium, while the second leg will be at the Nou Camp.
In case they reach the grand final, they will expect an American rival between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union.
León’s matches for the semifinals have been defined. The first leg will be played on Tuesday April 25, o’clock at 8:00 p.m. at the University; while the return will be the Wednesday May 3 at 8:00 p.m. at the Nou Camp.
the emeralds They add 9 games without knowing defeat, the last time they lost was on February 4, on matchday 4, when they fell by the slightest difference against Pachuca. From that moment on, they add 6 wins and 4 draws.
Now they will seek to close their last three matches in good shape and wait for a series of results to be able to be better positioned in the general.
Their next game will be one of the most anticipated on matchday 15, when on Saturday they will receive a visit from Chivas del Guadalajara, at a game to be played at 7:05 p.m., and will be broadcast through the FOX Sports signal. and Claro Sports.
#Latest #news #León #Concachampions #match #seek #direct #qualification
Leave a Reply