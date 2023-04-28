Fortunately, the rapid intervention of the security elements prevented a campaign from being generated and it did not go any further.

It’s about the French footballer Julien Celestine, who joined the La Fiera team in July 2022. However, he could never fill the coach’s eye and only played 4 games. For this tournament he was not registered with the first team, although he was training in the vicinity of the team.

In those four games in which he participated, he got two yellow cards and one expulsion. It was through his Instagram account that he thanked the Leonese team, stressing that he is already a free player.

You can enjoy the game through the signal of FOX Sports, Prime Video and Claro Sports, o'clock at 7:05 p.m.. In case of winning, León would reach 30 points, waiting for results looking to enter the league directly.

You can enjoy the game through the signal of FOX Sports, Prime Video and Claro Sports, o’clock at 7:05 p.m.. In case of winning, León would reach 30 points, waiting for results looking to enter the league directly.

"The feeling is a bit strange, because the first half was really a game in which we had the chance to increase our lead": Nicolás Larcamón after the game against Tigres

In this regard, coach Nicolás Larcamón explained that they lacked “the last thrust” to come out with the victory.

“A team that I feel in the 40 minutes we did things well, we set the pace, we dominated, we generated options, facing an opponent that competes well, we reached the quick goal and we lacked the final thrust that would have been important.and”. he commented at a post-match press conference.