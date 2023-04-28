The León team continues to be one of the protagonists of the current contest in Mexican soccer and in the Concachampions.
Those led by coach Nicolás Larcamón are in the fight for the first places in the general classification in the Clausura 2023, in addition to participating in the semifinal of the Concachampions against Tigres.
For now, here we present the most relevant news that has emerged in the last days of the Bajío squad: new brawl, first loss of the club, next game and more.
new brawl
A new brawl broke out outside the vicinity of the Universitario, this prior to the first leg against Tigres in the first leg of the Concachampions semifinal. Again, emerald fans were involved in this incident against a sector of the local public.
Fortunately, the rapid intervention of the security elements prevented a campaign from being generated and it did not go any further.
The team’s first loss
The regular phase of the contest is not yet over and stove soccer has begun. Now, the Bajío team already has its first official drop from the squad.
It’s about the French footballer Julien Celestine, who joined the La Fiera team in July 2022. However, he could never fill the coach’s eye and only played 4 games. For this tournament he was not registered with the first team, although he was training in the vicinity of the team.
In those four games in which he participated, he got two yellow cards and one expulsion. It was through his Instagram account that he thanked the Leonese team, stressing that he is already a free player.
next game
The next match of the emerald team will be the day Sunday against Tigres on the Nou Camp pitch. This is the second game of three in a row against the cats,
You can enjoy the game through the signal of FOX Sports, Prime Video and Claro Sports, o’clock at 7:05 p.m.. In case of winning, León would reach 30 points, waiting for results looking to enter the league directly.
Larcamón’s words after the defeat
It was last Tuesday when Tigres and León met in the first leg of the Concachampions. The result favored the university students by a score of 2-1, turning around when the Esmeraldas were ahead with a goal by Víctor Dávila.
In this regard, coach Nicolás Larcamón explained that they lacked “the last thrust” to come out with the victory.
“A team that I feel in the 40 minutes we did things well, we set the pace, we dominated, we generated options, facing an opponent that competes well, we reached the quick goal and we lacked the final thrust that would have been important.and”. he commented at a post-match press conference.
#Latest #news #León #brawl #stadium #teams #casualty #game
