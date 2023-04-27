The current situation of Independiente is far from being ideal, for a long time: the “Red” fell against River Plate in the Monumental Stadium by 2 to 0, it is second to last both in the position table of the Professional League 2023 of Argentine soccer and in the Annual Table, which will send a team to the First National (plus two clubs will leave on average) and urgently needs to win.
In addition, the institution is going through economic problems that it has been dragging from previous administrations and that is why there are moments of total uncertainty and despair among both fans and leaders. We review everything you need to know.
Santi Maratea’s collection: what is it about and when will it be launched?
The collection of money led by the influencer Santiago Maratea will be announced tomorrow at a press conference together with the idol of the club Miguel Ángel “Pepé” Santoro. It is to help the club to solve the debts it has. “Perhaps before Sunday in the match against Belgrano in Avellaneda we will already be halfway through the collection”, Maratea said about the payments that must be made to América, Gastón Silva, Fernando Gaibor, Pablo Hernández and more.
Grindetti visited the Independiente property again: what did he talk about with the team?
The president of Rojo arrived at Villa Domínico and went through the fields where the professional squad trains and, just as he did the week before the meeting with River, he had a chat with the footballers, who will receive Belgrano next weekend at the Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini Stadium. The objective is to be able to show that he is close to them, that he will continue to do so and that the footballers know that they have the managerial support to face this difficult moment. It should be remembered that Grindetti is also mayor of Lanús, but due to the resignation of Fabián Doman he took 30 days of leave in his municipality to dedicate himself to Independiente.
Belgrano is coming: which player is back and who are the two suspended?
The coach Ricardo Zielinski will have Ayrton Costa who returns after being sent off, but he will not have Damián Pérez, who received a red card against River, nor Luciano Gómez, who was torn. Mateo Baltasar Barcia would replace him.
Why did manager Cavallero thank Zielinski?
“It is not easy to grasp in the context that Zielinski did and I thank him”Said Pablo Cavallero, Red’s manager. “It is a moment of patience. The teams are assembled from back to front. We aim to build a competitive context,” the leader completed on DSports Radio. “We had seen several players to bring in and reinforce ourselves in different lines, but sometimes we couldn’t do it due to being inhibited. By June we depend on lifting the inhibition of America to incorporate. The leadership is working on it.. We have a very large following of outstanding players. We are making a very big and deep change in lower divisions. The future of all the clubs is in the formative process”, he closed.
