ADVANCE 🚨

In the next few hours the announcement is coming about the “collection” for Independiente that will have Santi Maratea as head

Details of how to contribute will be known. There will be a press conference about it.

The members and fans of the King of Cups will have their chance… pic.twitter.com/InlcuuXeSn

— Independent CA 👹 (@SoydelRojoCom) April 26, 2023