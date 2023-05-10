Club Atlético Independiente is going through a positive streak in recent Argentine soccer matches, since after beating Belgrano they drew 2-2 against Argentinos Juniors in La Paternal, and although it is far from being the “Red” of good times, their struggle to accumulate units to escape relegation has brought them good results in these recent matches.
Facing the match against Tigre, the team led by the “Russian” Zielinski is getting ready and that is why we will review their most salient news, without neglecting the economic aspect, with their debts.
How much has Santiago Maratea collected in the collection?
Santiago Maratea reported that the collection he organizes to settle the debts that the “Red” has reached 716 million pesos: This money is equivalent to more than half of the debt with America of Mexico, which amounts to 5,700,000 dollars.
What happened to Marcone in Independiente’s training?
The Independiente captain withdrew injured this morning from practice at Villa Domínico due to discomfort in the back of his right leg, for which he will undergo studies.
What happened to Cazares and what was the punishment that Zielinski applied to him?
The Colombian midfielder from Independiente Juan Cazares arrived late for training this Wednesday and DT Zielinski put him among the substitutes during soccer practice ahead of the match against Tigre. It is a punishment, because Juanito had been a starter in recent games.
What is the probable XI of Independiente to receive Tigre?
King; Gomez, Barreto, Baez, Costa; Barcia, Lopez, Ortiz, Martinez; Cauteruccio and Gimenez.
#Latest #news #Independiente #Marateas #collection #Marcones #injury #probable #Tigre
Leave a Reply