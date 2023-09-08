Things are still not going well for Blue Cross in the Apertura 2023 tournament. They are located in the lower part of the general table, they have only won one game and they have just lost against the eagles of america in the young classic. As if that were not enough, in the next few days the Machine may be involved in a delicate problem, which is related to its foreign players.
Cruz Azul currently has its places covered for foreigners and soccer players not trained in Mexico. These are: Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rotondi, Kevin Castaño, Moisés Viera and Diber Cambindo.
However, in the month of December the following players will have to report to the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul: Ramiro Carrera, Augusto Lotti and Christian Tabó, thus exceeding the limit allowed by the Mx League and leaving them without the possibility of signing someone else. if they fail to place them in other clubs.
Meanwhile, the cementeros do not lower their guard in their search for a forward center that gives solidity to the team’s offensive apparatus and manages to finish off the plays made by elements of the midfield or the wings.
They have until September 13 to register another player. It was planned to sign the Brazilian Figueiredo. However, people close to the player’s environment assure that the footballer remains focused on his club, that he has no intention of reaching Cruz Azul.
Within all the bad, Joaquin Moreno seems relatively satisfied with what has been shown, so far, by the Colombian Diber Cambindo, who has already scored two goals in a tournament with few goals for the Machine.
After Jesús Corona put an end to his time in the Blue Cross Blue Machine and joined the Xolos of Tijuanathe Mexican goalkeeper took his son with him, who has already given a lot to talk about in the lower ranks of the border squad and has just been called up for the U15 Mexican National Team, as Jesús Corona himself published on his Instagram account.
It should be noted that the son of Jesús Corona was a two-time champion with the inferiors of Cruz Azul, also playing as a goalkeeper, where his father has written his journey through the First Division in gold letters.
