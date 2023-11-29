The directive of Blue Cross He is already planning what will be his squad for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. After the failure this semester, it seems that the leaders will make several changes to the squad. These are some of the latest news from the Celestial Machine.
Alexis Vega will be used as a bargaining chip in this winter market. Chivas de Guadalajara wants to get rid of the talented, but undisciplined forward, and apparently, Cruz Azul is one of the teams most interested in signing the scorer.
According to the portal The Ball Players, the Chivas board is looking for a swap, like the one they did years ago between Uriel Antuna and Roberto Alvarado. So far it is not known which player the Rebaño Sagrado is interested in, but it could be Carlos Rodríguez or Rodrigo Huescas, two of the best Mexicans on their squad.
Finally, the Celeste Machine terminated the contract of Iván Morales. The Chilean striker arrived at the cement club in February 2022 and in practically two years he only scored two goals.
Due to his poor performance, ‘Tanque’ was not considered by the Cruz Azul first team for the Apertura 2023 and was sent to the under-23 team, where he did not shine either.
According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, Morales reached an agreement with the Cruz Azul board to end his relationship with the team. In this way, the cement workers already have a free foreign position.
Kevin Castaño went unnoticed in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. The Colombian midfielder has shone with his national team, but it has been difficult for him to show the same level with the Celeste Machine. His great performance has attracted the interest of several teams.
According to Diario Récord, a Russian team made an offer for the promising Colombian midfielder, however, Cruz Azul had rejected this proposal because neither the club nor the player think that this is a suitable destination.
