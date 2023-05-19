In this contest that ended for them, the winger had no minutes and adds to the losses of elements such as Michael Estrada, José Martínez, Gonzalo Carneiro and Ramiro Funes Mori.

SALCEDO ARRIVES AT ‘THE MACHINE’! 🚂🔝 With information from @David_EGCarlos Salcedo will sign for two years with Cruz Azul and on Monday he will report with the team in the preseason 🔥 The reinforcements for Opening 2023 begin! 😎#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/duBximaxCG — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 18, 2023

The Mexican defender arrives to replace the loss of Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori, so everything indicates that he will be the undisputed starter.

🚨Cruz Azul launched an offer for Pedro Aquino and the 🚂 is optimistic to sign the 🇵🇪 of America. 👇👇https://t.co/rHAkLJvP9v — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 18, 2023

The 28-year-old Peruvian has a contract until 2024, however, he could terminate it due to the lack of activity in America. According to the portal transfer marktits market value for legs is 3.50 million dollars.

When his departure was expected, the Brazilian helmsman has decided to take him into account for the Apertura, although if there is a team interested in his services and he arrives with a good proposal, they would not hesitate to let him out.