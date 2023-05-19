Cruz Azul ended its participation in this tournament by being eliminated from the play-off phase at the hands of Atlas, thus consummating a new setback in the club’s history.
Although now the team has already turned the page and is preparing for what is to come. So far, the news that circulates the most around the La Noria complex is about the casualties and possible highs to play the Apertura 2023.
Here we present the latest news that has emerged in the team led by coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
This Thursday the departure of the left side was made official Jaiber Jimenezwho was another of the sacrifices of the Brazilian strategist for the following semester.
In this contest that ended for them, the winger had no minutes and adds to the losses of elements such as Michael Estrada, José Martínez, Gonzalo Carneiro and Ramiro Funes Mori.
For its part, one of the first registrations that will come in Cruz Azul is that of the defender carlos salcedo. The ‘Titan’ will be reporting to carry out the corresponding medical tests and put himself under Ferretti’s orders.
The Mexican defender arrives to replace the loss of Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori, so everything indicates that he will be the undisputed starter.
On the other hand, the cement board plans to sign a player from the Águilas del América. In recent days the news has gained strength that the midfielder Peter Aquino it is intended by the Machine.
The 28-year-old Peruvian has a contract until 2024, however, he could terminate it due to the lack of activity in America. According to the portal transfer marktits market value for legs is 3.50 million dollars.
And the cleanup of players does not end there. With information from ESPNthe following casualties of the cement complex would be those of raphael bacca, Ivan Morales and Ramiro CarreraThese are some of the players that coach Ricardo Ferretti does not have in his squad for the year-end tournament.
Football player Christian Tabó He has not had his best year and this has caused him to be the target of criticism from a considerable sector of fans.
When his departure was expected, the Brazilian helmsman has decided to take him into account for the Apertura, although if there is a team interested in his services and he arrives with a good proposal, they would not hesitate to let him out.
