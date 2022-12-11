Those led by coach Raúl Gutiérrez carry out preseason work at the La Noria facilities, where they prepare everything to open the amenities of the contest next Monday, December 12 against Necaxa.

Here we present the latest news from the cement complex: the young man who will wear number 10, the possible lineup against the Rayos; Is a possible ‘bombshell’ coming?

It is expected that there will be few changes compared to what was planned, since the ‘Colt’ will use the base with which he closed the previous contest. The helmsman would send the following eleven to the field of Nemesio Díez:

Jesús Corona, Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori, Julio Domínguez, Rafael Guerrero, Ignacio Rivero, Erick Lira, Rodrigo Huescas, Ramiro Carrera, Christian Tabó and Carlos Rotondi.

Through the club’s social networks, a video was published showing the youth squad Rodrigo Huescas with a training sweatshirt with the number 10. Although it is true that it is not official yet, there are ample possibilities for it to be so.

The footballer is one of the promises and future jewels that Cruz Azul has. He has filled the coach’s eye and is shaping up to remain the undisputed starter.

In recent days the name of edward aguirreSantos Laguna player who could become a new sky blue player.

With information from the journalist Luis Jimenez of multimediathe footballer has already been offered, although the high command of Cruz Azul has not yet made a statement.

Likewise, and in case of starting negotiations, these will not be easy, since Toluca is also one of the teams that has already raised its hand to take over the services of ‘Mudo’.

THE BEST IN HISTORY. Congratulations, Mau! 💙🤟🏻 https://t.co/ybn85qtZRr — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) December 11, 2022

This triumph was also celebrated by Cruz Azul, a team that the native of Nezahualcóyotl has always followed. It was on the club’s social networks where they congratulated ‘Mau’ on the achievement.