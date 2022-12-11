Blue Cross continues working at forced marches to debut in the Sky Cup and to face the Clausura 2023.
Those led by coach Raúl Gutiérrez carry out preseason work at the La Noria facilities, where they prepare everything to open the amenities of the contest next Monday, December 12 against Necaxa.
Here we present the latest news from the cement complex: the young man who will wear number 10, the possible lineup against the Rayos; Is a possible ‘bombshell’ coming?
Possible alignment against Necaxa
Everything is ready for the Machine to debut next Monday in the Sky Cup against the Aguascalientes team.
It is expected that there will be few changes compared to what was planned, since the ‘Colt’ will use the base with which he closed the previous contest. The helmsman would send the following eleven to the field of Nemesio Díez:
Jesús Corona, Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori, Julio Domínguez, Rafael Guerrero, Ignacio Rivero, Erick Lira, Rodrigo Huescas, Ramiro Carrera, Christian Tabó and Carlos Rotondi.
The footballer who will wear the ’10’ shirt
With the imminent departure of soccer player Ángel Romero to the Brazilian league, the number ’10’ shirt will remain vacant in the Machine. However, Raúl Gutiérrez would already have the chosen one to defend the mythical number.
Through the club’s social networks, a video was published showing the youth squad Rodrigo Huescas with a training sweatshirt with the number 10. Although it is true that it is not official yet, there are ample possibilities for it to be so.
The footballer is one of the promises and future jewels that Cruz Azul has. He has filled the coach’s eye and is shaping up to remain the undisputed starter.
Bombshell for Cruz Azul?
The coach continues to analyze who will be his next reinforcements, since he wants to play a good role and have a better chance of winning the title.
In recent days the name of edward aguirreSantos Laguna player who could become a new sky blue player.
With information from the journalist Luis Jimenez of multimediathe footballer has already been offered, although the high command of Cruz Azul has not yet made a statement.
Likewise, and in case of starting negotiations, these will not be easy, since Toluca is also one of the teams that has already raised its hand to take over the services of ‘Mudo’.
Cruz Azul congratulates freestyler Aczino
Last Saturday one of the most famous freestylers in the country, Mauricio Hernandezbetter known in the field as Aczinoconsummated his third international title of the Red Bull Battle of Roosters, by defeating the young Gazir in the grand final.
This triumph was also celebrated by Cruz Azul, a team that the native of Nezahualcóyotl has always followed. It was on the club’s social networks where they congratulated ‘Mau’ on the achievement.
#Latest #news #Cruz #Azul #bearer #lineup #Sky #Cup #bombing
Leave a Reply