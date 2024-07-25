La Máquina had a great start in the local tournament, adding three consecutive victories and a draw, to be at the top of the table, making them among the favorites to be champions.

Here we leave you the latest news from Blue Cross:

“Of course there was pressure before, but more because of what people were saying outside, because the following semester when we were champions, the pressure was the same to be champions again, that will always be the case at a club like this. You always have to aspire to titles and today, more than pressure, it is a responsibility to respond to everything that the club gives you.”he told the newspaper Excelsior.

“Expectations are very high, I think it is logical that they are considered a title contender. You see the team playing, you see the project they are trying to form, the reinforcements that have arrived, so from within you plan to be better than what they were in the previous tournament. We would be very wrong if we believe that we do not have to win.”he added.

Finally, the national team midfielder and player said: “If there is one thing I owe Monterrey, it is not leaving a mark. I think I have left a bit of that here, but the bigger your story becomes in a club, the better you will be remembered, so the primary objective is to win and win, to leave my name engraved in the deepest part of the club.”.

Luis Romo is happy at Cruz Azul. 🚂 💙 pic.twitter.com/wFMxCrOVq3 — WE ARE CELESTE (@SomosCelestesMx) July 18, 2024

Now, the portal Go Blue revealed how the farewell to the Titan and the Argentine coach went Martin Anselmiduring the team’s last clash.

In the shared image of I’m a Blue Fanboth are seen melted in a very emotional hug in what was the farewell of the World Cup player Sports City Stadium. Similarly, the defender wrote a few words through his social networks, thanking Blue Cross.

The farewell hug between Carlos Salcedo and Martín Anselmi. A coach who trusted in the player’s qualities, a player who did not disappoint that trust and worked to reach an impressive level. IMPOSSIBLE NOT TO CRY. 🥹💙🚂 pic.twitter.com/BPprsQVlSr — Blue Fan 💙 (@SoyFanAzul) July 22, 2024

Because Amaury Morales and Mateo Levy were called to the Mexican U-20 teamfans were wondering if that would affect the club’s compliance with the law, however, article 27 of the competition regulations indicated that the elements will add minutes if they play 180 minutes with El Tricolor, so there would be no problems even if they are not with La Máquina.

It should be noted that both players came off the bench in the debut of the Pre-Mundial versus Haitiin fact, Amaury scored a goal in the 4-0 victory.

Cruz Azul youth player Amaury Morales scored one of Mexico’s U-20 goals in the category’s Pre-World Cup, in the 4-0 win over Haiti. Mateo Levy also played a few minutes. https://t.co/C2y3f01ChI pic.twitter.com/55dSPTJUyH — Rubén Beristáin (@Ruben_Beristain) July 22, 2024

The players of @Blue Cross and his talent to give the victory to the @LigaBBVAMX on @MLS: 2021 2024@jona2118 / Gonzalo Piovi What a technique from both 🎯 pic.twitter.com/pX6L2CguJi — AzlJLado (@jorgeluazul) July 24, 2024

Now, the journalist Javier Alarcon He highlighted the midfielder’s performance in the Podcast of The Machine: “Alexis seems to me to be one of Anselmi’s best creations; he played reasonably well on the left in the first half (against Toluca). Now with Martín he is showing the best version of his career and I think he is like a wild card, a joker in the deck that is trying to allow him to do other things.”.