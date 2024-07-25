The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwent into a hiatus due to the Leagues Cup 2024where Blue Cross will be measured at Philadelphia Union and to Charlotte FC.
La Máquina had a great start in the local tournament, adding three consecutive victories and a draw, to be at the top of the table, making them among the favorites to be champions.
Gabriel Fernandez could have a return date
One of the most sensitive losses for the La Noria team during the past semester was the Uruguayan forward, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture on Matchday 6 of the Clausura 2024, but for now, his return to the field is getting closer. So far, The bull has been developing correctly and it is estimated that he will see action in September. And although he has not yet been medically discharged, the Uruguayan traveled to the United States to accompany his colleagues on their adventure in the Leagues Cup.
Luis Romo is happy on his return to Cruz Azul
The Sinaloan returned to La Noria after two years with Rayados of Monterreybeing part of the conquest of the long-awaited ninth star.
“Of course there was pressure before, but more because of what people were saying outside, because the following semester when we were champions, the pressure was the same to be champions again, that will always be the case at a club like this. You always have to aspire to titles and today, more than pressure, it is a responsibility to respond to everything that the club gives you.”he told the newspaper Excelsior.
“Expectations are very high, I think it is logical that they are considered a title contender. You see the team playing, you see the project they are trying to form, the reinforcements that have arrived, so from within you plan to be better than what they were in the previous tournament. We would be very wrong if we believe that we do not have to win.”he added.
Finally, the national team midfielder and player said: “If there is one thing I owe Monterrey, it is not leaving a mark. I think I have left a bit of that here, but the bigger your story becomes in a club, the better you will be remembered, so the primary objective is to win and win, to leave my name engraved in the deepest part of the club.”.
Carlos Salcedo said goodbye to La Máquina in an emotional way
The defender terminated his contract with the club because he was going through personal problems and no longer wanted to live on Aztec soil, so now he would continue his adventure in Braves of Juarezwhere he was before arriving at La Noria.
Now, the portal Go Blue revealed how the farewell to the Titan and the Argentine coach went Martin Anselmiduring the team’s last clash.
In the shared image of I’m a Blue Fanboth are seen melted in a very emotional hug in what was the farewell of the World Cup player Sports City Stadium. Similarly, the defender wrote a few words through his social networks, thanking Blue Cross.
The Machine, close to complying with the Minors Law
For this semester, the Juvenile Lawwhich states that all teams are obliged to give a minimum of one thousand minutes to minor players throughout the championship, with the aim of giving those under 23 years of age the opportunity to demonstrate their worth.
Because Amaury Morales and Mateo Levy were called to the Mexican U-20 teamfans were wondering if that would affect the club’s compliance with the law, however, article 27 of the competition regulations indicated that the elements will add minutes if they play 180 minutes with El Tricolor, so there would be no problems even if they are not with La Máquina.
It should be noted that both players came off the bench in the debut of the Pre-Mundial versus Haitiin fact, Amaury scored a goal in the 4-0 victory.
Gonzalo Piovi celebrated winning the Skills Challenge
Prior to Stars game between Liga MX and the MLSwas carried out on Skills Challenge. When the score was equal, the Argentine defender showed his incredible shot in the Crossbar Challengewhich consists of seeing who hits the crossbar the most times in a certain number of attempts, where the sky blue prevailed to give the victory to Aztec football. In the last edition, those of the Liga MX They were not up to the task and lost.
Javier Alarcón highlighted Anselmi’s work with Alexis Gutiérrez
One of the footballers who does not have as many spotlights on him, but always delivers, is the youngster, because under the command of the Argentine coach he has earned an important place, which led to his being renewed, without forgetting that despite the high competition in the midfield, he has managed to remain a starter.
Now, the journalist Javier Alarcon He highlighted the midfielder’s performance in the Podcast of The Machine: “Alexis seems to me to be one of Anselmi’s best creations; he played reasonably well on the left in the first half (against Toluca). Now with Martín he is showing the best version of his career and I think he is like a wild card, a joker in the deck that is trying to allow him to do other things.”.
