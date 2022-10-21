After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Apertura at the hands of Rayados de Monterrey, the Blue Cross Machine He has already left behind the bitter drink he experienced and now they plan next year to correctly face Clausura 2023.
Today we present the most relevant news about the cement complex that has been developed in recent days: Sebastián Jurado case; The first loss of the club?; possible new reinforcement and more.
Possible new reinforcement
Cruz Azul continues in the push and pull for the player’s services Abel Hernandezwho in the last contest defended the cause of Atlético San Luis.
According to information from Azteca Deportes, after Carneiro, Estrada and Morales were not quite regular, the sights indicate that their first signing would be that of the Uruguayan.
This source indicates that those of La Noria are willing to throw the house out the window and pay 2 million dollars by the attacker.
The case of Sebastian Jurado
After the humiliating 7-0 landslide defeat at the hands of América, the Mexican goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado ended up being considered as the club’s third goalkeeper.
In this regard, much has been said in recent days about his possible departure from the Machine, since various clubs have already raised their hands to take over his services.
However, and according to information from TUDN, the national goalkeeper wants to stay and earn a place, in order to get rid of the thorn of what he experienced in the tournament. Will he get it?
A new sports director?
After the departure of the sports director Jaime Ordiales from Cruz Azul, many names have sounded about it to occupy the position; however, nothing concrete.
Although it has been surprising that in the last few hours the name of louis michael savior He has gained strength to reach the club and assume the aforementioned position.
With information from TUDN, the former soccer player is already in Mexico City and has already started talks with senior team officials, to start negotiations. In 90min We will keep reporting.
The possible casualties
The first modifications in the squad will not arrive until it is known who will be the new sports director. Although, with information from Adrián Esparza Oteo, the negotiations with ‘Shaggy’ Martinez and with Ángel Romero continue, although there has been nothing concrete.
In the event that both do not come to fruition, they would be the first two outings of the Machine for the following semester.
