Latest news from Cruz Azul: possible new devil reinforcement, Santi Giménez’s replacement, next match and more

With a step with more pain than glory with the State of Mexico, the striker went on loan to the MLS with DC United where he played 17 games, scoring 4 goals and cooperating with 3 assists.

It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the new sky blue signing becomes official.

With this possible new addition, the 26-year-old Ecuadorian, 1.88 tall, would join the arrivals of Carlos Rotondi, Gonzalo Carneiro and Ramiro Funes Mori.

Although his time in Liga MX was not entirely good. With Toluca he went out the back door by scoring only 17 goals in 66 games. However, he has been given the vote of confidence so that he can get the thorn out of his second adventure in Aztec territory.

In the last five games, the balance has tilted in favor of the capital team, with four wins to one for Toluca. This type of game has us accustomed to wholesale emotions and goals.

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨 ✅ ALONSO ESCOBOZA, WOULD BE A NEW PLAYER OF CLUB CRUZ AZUL. ➡️ Arrives as a free agent. 💵 No data.

✍🏼 1 year with option to renew for 1 more year. His arrival would be made official after passing the medical exams. Via: @A_EsparzaOteo pic.twitter.com/6ckSjXBQid – Fernando Esquivel ✌🏼 (@fer_esquivel22) August 9, 2022

Escoboza would arrive with a contract of at least one year, in addition to the fact that he will play as a left back. Likewise, he will be the replacement for Alejandro Mayorga, who suffered an injury that will keep him away from the courts.