Latest news from Cruz Azul: possible new devil reinforcement, Santi Giménez’s replacement, next match and more

The Cruz Azul Machine is experiencing difficult times so far in the 2022 Opening Tournament. Those led by coach Diego Aguirre are unable to find their way, and after the departure of their star striker, Santiago Giménez, it seems that they have lost their compass .
Here we present the latest news about the La Noria team,
The cement directive would be closing its last incorporation for the current tournament, and it is neither more nor less than the Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada. The ‘Piña’ already knows what it’s like to play in Mexico, where he played with the Red Devils of Toluca.
With a step with more pain than glory with the State of Mexico, the striker went on loan to the MLS with DC United where he played 17 games, scoring 4 goals and cooperating with 3 assists.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the new sky blue signing becomes official.
With the departure of Santiago Giménez to Feyenoord in the Dutch league, the long-trousers from Cruz Azul have decided that Michael Estrada be the one to fill the vacant position for ‘Bebote’.
With this possible new addition, the 26-year-old Ecuadorian, 1.88 tall, would join the arrivals of Carlos Rotondi, Gonzalo Carneiro and Ramiro Funes Mori.
Although his time in Liga MX was not entirely good. With Toluca he went out the back door by scoring only 17 goals in 66 games. However, he has been given the vote of confidence so that he can get the thorn out of his second adventure in Aztec territory.
And since we are on Toluca issues, a good match between Cruz Azul and Toluca is expected next weekend. This is one of the most anticipated games of the day due to the good football that these two offer every time they face each other.
The game will start next Sunday at 5:00 p.m., and you can follow it exclusively through the VIX+ signal.
In the last five games, the balance has tilted in favor of the capital team, with four wins to one for Toluca. This type of game has us accustomed to wholesale emotions and goals.
The signing of Alonso Escoboza is only one signature away from becoming possible. The Mexican player has been requested by Jaime Ordiales, so everything is already tied up for the hiring.
Escoboza would arrive with a contract of at least one year, in addition to the fact that he will play as a left back. Likewise, he will be the replacement for Alejandro Mayorga, who suffered an injury that will keep him away from the courts.
