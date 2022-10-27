The Blue Cross Machine has broken ranks after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022. The team led by coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is on vacation to, later, report with the team and determine the changes that will be made to it.
For now, here we present the latest news from La Noria as a whole: the possible first casualties; the signing of Ramiro Carrera; the millionaire bet on Camilo Vargas and more.
The possible casualties
Although it is true that it is not yet known who will leave the club, the fact is that there are players who have not yet renewed their contract. Specific cases of the Paraguayan Angel Romerowho arrived with good reflectors, although it was fading and now his destiny is in the air.
The other one that is still not renewed is Alexander Mayorga. After the injury that has kept him away from the courts, everything seems to indicate that he will not be renewed for the next semester. His loan ends at the end of the year and he will have to report to Chivas.
The signing of Ramiro Carrera
Although it is true that it has not yet become official, the signing of the player Ramiro Carrera with Cruz Azul it is more than closed. Only the last details are being refined and it is expected that the publication about the first contract will be made in the next few days.
Carrera is 29 years old, works as a right midfielder and has extensive experience in Argentine football in his country.
The millionaire offer for Vargas
In recent days much has been said about the interest of the Cruz Azul team for the services of the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. With Sebastián Jurado out of the game, and with the possible withdrawal of Jesús Corona, everything now indicates that they will go for the services of the Colombian goalkeeper.
According to information TUDNthe Machine is willing to throw the house out the window to hire the goalkeeper, so they will not hesitate to put the millionaire that Atlas requests for their two-time champion goalkeeper.
Fernando Gorriarán does not close the doors to Cruz Azul
The Cruz Azul team has discreetly raised their hand to ask about the services of Fernando Gorriaran. And there is good news for the team from La Noria, since the player from Santos Laguna does not close the doors to defend the cause of the Machine.
“Today I saw that my name was mentioned in some teams in Mexico, I don’t know what was happening. I just spoke with my representative and I left it in his hands. I have a 3-year contract with Santos Laguna. Now I want to focus on Uruguay”he mentioned in an interview for DirecTV Uruguay.
