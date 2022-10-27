Alejandro Mayorga could not play a leading role due to different injuries, so his return to Chivas is almost a fact. pic.twitter.com/7yDlVcGd0d – Blue Cross my Only Love (@Roberto95017108) October 25, 2022

The other one that is still not renewed is Alexander Mayorga. After the injury that has kept him away from the courts, everything seems to indicate that he will not be renewed for the next semester. His loan ends at the end of the year and he will have to report to Chivas.

Ramiro Career: offensive flyer. 29-year-old Argentine 🇦🇷 It belongs to Atlético Tucumán. He has played in Argentina and Chile. CONFIRMED interest in Cruz Azul. Do you have references of your game? pic.twitter.com/AA5unjuq2o – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) October 24, 2022

Carrera is 29 years old, works as a right midfielder and has extensive experience in Argentine football in his country.

According to information TUDNthe Machine is willing to throw the house out the window to hire the goalkeeper, so they will not hesitate to put the millionaire that Atlas requests for their two-time champion goalkeeper.

“Today I saw that my name was mentioned in some teams in Mexico, I don’t know what was happening. I just spoke with my representative and I left it in his hands. I have a 3-year contract with Santos Laguna. Now I want to focus on Uruguay”he mentioned in an interview for DirecTV Uruguay.