Here is the latest news from La Maquina:

Our participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament concludes. In the coming days we will announce a series of institutional changes with the purpose of returning Cruz Azul to the prominence that our fans and history deserve.#BlueForLife 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/MItAc1C8Bw — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) November 13, 2023

Now, for the arrival of Ivan Alonso had to be removed Rabbit of his duties and so it happened. This Wednesday, after three hours at the La Noria facilities, the manager came out with a look of annoyance and without giving any statements. Sources consulted by ESPN They confirmed that Rabbit He will not continue in any position, although his departure from the institution still needs to be arranged and officially confirmed. The same source details that the former goalkeeper has not met with the president of the club, Victor Velazquezto deliver accounts and talk.

It is the second time that, unfairly, Óscar Pérez leaves Cruz Azul. The first in 2008 after having been snubbed as a player and currently, as a victim of Jaime Ordiales. pic.twitter.com/coQOjxtzmS — Mirrey Blue (@MirreyBlue) November 16, 2023

In an interview with the journalist David Medranothe Argentinian Ricardo Antonio La Volpe revealed that he was close to signing with Blue CrossHowever, he decided to take the proposal of the America.

“I was beginning to have my name as a coach and that year I had been left out of the Atlanteanso Raul Isola (his representative in those years) spoke with the people of Cruz Azul, then we were at the house of Alfredo Alvarez and Billywhere we had a meeting”explained El Bigotón.

This talk would have taken place in the summer of 1996 when La Maquina was looking for a helmsman to face the first short tournament in Mexico.

“We spoke with Alfredo and Billy. And it happened that a month later America contacted me: ‘we want you as a coach.’ Don’t look, I already have conversations with Cruz Azul, but they tell me: ‘Have you signed yet?’ No, I have conversations, a contract promise, a contract commitment, I start to rush Raúl, but he tells me: ‘don’t worry, I’ll handle that.’”shared the South American.

In the end, the 2006 World Cup coach indicated that his representative encouraged him to sign with the Eagles because the talks with the celestial directors were never officially closed.

Finally, the controversial strategist added: “It was a whim of mine. It was a mistake, Cruz Azul is a different kind of institution, very different from what América is. “One of the mistakes I made”.

.@RicardoLaVolpeG reveals that he was able to direct @Blue Cross 🚂 and why it didn’t reach the Machine.https://t.co/fgygpanUdO — Super Deportivo am (@superdeportivo) November 16, 2023

Cruz Azul is analyzing its losses for the next contest. For this reason, the name of the Argentine has already come up again, who has a current contract, having the option of returning him to his ranks or loaning him out again. However, according to information from the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreirathe club would not have contemplated his return, so it would continue with the Atlético Tucumán until the initial loan is completed by June 2024.

Adrian Esparza of TUDN reported that the celestial team would have put a clause in the attacker’s loan that allows them to recover the player after the first six months of his loan, if required. But in the end, he did not convince the La Noria entourage.

[ALERTA] There are many chances that Ramiro Carrera will continue in #AtleticoTucuman until June 2024, has #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 a play-off clause to repatriate him in December, but for now La Maquina would not contemplate his return, the Dean will be able to count on the midfielder for six more months. pic.twitter.com/9iRM1tdozU — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) November 15, 2023

For now the helmsman continues to lead the Valley Independent from Ecuador and are still in competition because they will fight for the title in December. According ESPNthe strategist would be in a trial period during C2024, that is, although he would sign for one year, the board will condition his continuity for the second semester, based on the fulfillment of specific objectives, such as finishing in the top six for example, in addition to being offensive.

🚨 Martín Anselmi will sign with Cruz Azul for one year based on objectives, according to sources.https://t.co/RLlPUkKOc0 — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) November 15, 2023

Sources of ESPN They said that the arrival of Ivan Alonso and Martin Anselmisince the club has taken with concern the reports regarding the causes of his departure from Pachuca in 2022, which is why the board is seeking to gather more information to make a decision or look for another project to restructure.

While that is said in said medium, in TUDN It was reported that the former Uruguayan striker was convincing with his project and would have three areas in charge, without names being revealed yet. The first is the Football Management, who will specialize in tactical and systematic issues on the field; the second is the High Performance Management, where the necessary tools will be used to enhance the performance of footballers; Finally, the third would be Health Directoratewhich will have specialized doctors, psychologists, psychiatrists and sports nutritionists who will accompany and monitor the players at all times.

Finally, the same Chapultepec television station announced that Ivan Alonso going to restructure the Basic Forces and visionaries, which would be measures in the short, medium and long term, with the idea of ​​empowering young people so that they become figures of the first team.

After our collaborator @franco_record revealed mismanagement by Iván Alonso during his time in Pachuca, Armando Martínez, president of the Tuzos, clarified in TUDN the reason for his departure from the club: “It has to do with many things that did not coincide with our… pic.twitter.com/2cTqjdrrba — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) November 16, 2023

The Chilean had to settle for playing in the U-23 of La Maquina last semester, but it is not contemplated and they will seek to find an outlet for him, since that is part of the plan. Ivan Alonso. According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, part of the transfer budget would be to terminate the forward’s contract, if no accommodation was found for him. This arises from the need to free up a quota of foreigners to seek new reinforcement.

In the previous market, they focused on finding a club for Tanque, however, his high salary, irregularity and physical fitness made everything fail.