Blue Cross failed in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The La Noria team was in second-to-last place in the table with 17 points, and also said goodbye to its audience in the Aztec stadium with a defeat against Puebla. This meant the last duel of Joaquin Moreno at the front and now it is expected that the arrival of the Argentine helmsman will be made official Martin Anselmias well as the appointment of the Uruguayan Ivan Alonso as new sports director.
Here is the latest news from La Maquina:
Óscar Pérez left through the back door
Now, for the arrival of Ivan Alonso had to be removed Rabbit of his duties and so it happened. This Wednesday, after three hours at the La Noria facilities, the manager came out with a look of annoyance and without giving any statements. Sources consulted by ESPN They confirmed that Rabbit He will not continue in any position, although his departure from the institution still needs to be arranged and officially confirmed. The same source details that the former goalkeeper has not met with the president of the club, Victor Velazquezto deliver accounts and talk.
La Volpe revealed that he was close to reaching La Noria
In an interview with the journalist David Medranothe Argentinian Ricardo Antonio La Volpe revealed that he was close to signing with Blue CrossHowever, he decided to take the proposal of the America.
“I was beginning to have my name as a coach and that year I had been left out of the Atlanteanso Raul Isola (his representative in those years) spoke with the people of Cruz Azul, then we were at the house of Alfredo Alvarez and Billywhere we had a meeting”explained El Bigotón.
This talk would have taken place in the summer of 1996 when La Maquina was looking for a helmsman to face the first short tournament in Mexico.
“We spoke with Alfredo and Billy. And it happened that a month later America contacted me: ‘we want you as a coach.’ Don’t look, I already have conversations with Cruz Azul, but they tell me: ‘Have you signed yet?’ No, I have conversations, a contract promise, a contract commitment, I start to rush Raúl, but he tells me: ‘don’t worry, I’ll handle that.’”shared the South American.
In the end, the 2006 World Cup coach indicated that his representative encouraged him to sign with the Eagles because the talks with the celestial directors were never officially closed.
Finally, the controversial strategist added: “It was a whim of mine. It was a mistake, Cruz Azul is a different kind of institution, very different from what América is. “One of the mistakes I made”.
The final destiny of Ramiro Carrera
Cruz Azul is analyzing its losses for the next contest. For this reason, the name of the Argentine has already come up again, who has a current contract, having the option of returning him to his ranks or loaning him out again. However, according to information from the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreirathe club would not have contemplated his return, so it would continue with the Atlético Tucumán until the initial loan is completed by June 2024.
Adrian Esparza of TUDN reported that the celestial team would have put a clause in the attacker’s loan that allows them to recover the player after the first six months of his loan, if required. But in the end, he did not convince the La Noria entourage.
Martín Anselmi’s unusual contract
For now the helmsman continues to lead the Valley Independent from Ecuador and are still in competition because they will fight for the title in December. According ESPNthe strategist would be in a trial period during C2024, that is, although he would sign for one year, the board will condition his continuity for the second semester, based on the fulfillment of specific objectives, such as finishing in the top six for example, in addition to being offensive.
The new celestial organization chart
Sources of ESPN They said that the arrival of Ivan Alonso and Martin Anselmisince the club has taken with concern the reports regarding the causes of his departure from Pachuca in 2022, which is why the board is seeking to gather more information to make a decision or look for another project to restructure.
While that is said in said medium, in TUDN It was reported that the former Uruguayan striker was convincing with his project and would have three areas in charge, without names being revealed yet. The first is the Football Management, who will specialize in tactical and systematic issues on the field; the second is the High Performance Management, where the necessary tools will be used to enhance the performance of footballers; Finally, the third would be Health Directoratewhich will have specialized doctors, psychologists, psychiatrists and sports nutritionists who will accompany and monitor the players at all times.
Finally, the same Chapultepec television station announced that Ivan Alonso going to restructure the Basic Forces and visionaries, which would be measures in the short, medium and long term, with the idea of empowering young people so that they become figures of the first team.
No room for Iván Morales
The Chilean had to settle for playing in the U-23 of La Maquina last semester, but it is not contemplated and they will seek to find an outlet for him, since that is part of the plan. Ivan Alonso. According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, part of the transfer budget would be to terminate the forward’s contract, if no accommodation was found for him. This arises from the need to free up a quota of foreigners to seek new reinforcement.
In the previous market, they focused on finding a club for Tanque, however, his high salary, irregularity and physical fitness made everything fail.
